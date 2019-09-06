Tweets of the week: Vuelta a España, Bradley Wiggins and John Degenkolb

The Vuelta a España is currently giving us our last taste of Grand Tour action this year, but before we know it will be gone. Then it’s the Tour of Britain and the Yorkshire Worlds but then we’ll be left without any cycling for months. How best to stave off the ensuing existential crisis? Bury your head in social media and block out the rest of the world, of course.

Here are some posts that caught our eye this week, including ones from the Vuelta a España, Bradley Wiggins, John Degenkolb, and many more.

1. A couple of questions about this one. Firstly, why. Secondly, why did they let exactly zero people in the stadium to watch.

2. Wiggo’s still got it by the looks of it.

3. Hope he didn’t get fined for drafting.

4. If you want to feel vertigo from the comfort of your sofa, watch the below video.

5. The sort of training expertise us regular folk aren’t privy to, no wonder we never made it to the WorldTour…

6. Alex, House Dowsett, First of his Name, Racer Against Clocks, Lord Of The Time Trials.

7. Darwin Atapuma, cycling’s answer to Michael Owen.

8. Don’t know what’s more nuts, the conditions or the fact that millionaire elite athletes have to compete in them.

9. Always great when the non-riding staff behind the scenes get their deserved acknowledgement. Who said anything about Movistar’s lack of teamwork?

10. We’ll end with an Instagram (there are no rules) post of John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) doing his best Peter-Sagan-up-a-climb impression, showing why the German is a firm fan favourite.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.