Tweets of the week: Yorkshire World Championships special

The cycling universe has descended on Yorkshire this week for the UCI World Road Championships, and what a week it’s been already, with the men and women’s elite road races still to come.

We’ve had electric time trials, great road racing and most importantly, a full portion of British weather so that the rest of the world is under no illusions about where the Championships are being held.

Here is our Yorkshire special, and yes, a fair few of these tweets are about the rain.

1. Potentially rather disastrous if you get these two mixed up.

2. Breaking: Philippe Gilbert caught motor doping during training ride.

3. A story in two parts.

4. Part two.

5. These time-trial specialists, ey, eking out marginal gains wherever possible.

6. For those hoping to post a quick time trial time, I would recommend not warming up on vegan sausage roll-ers.

7. Destined to be one of the best cycling images of the year.

8. A lesser known prize available for the juniors competing in the Worlds, crashing so heroically you get tweeted by Geraint Thomas.

9. No altitude camps necessary for Yorkshire, riders just need to have made sure they’d packed their armbands.

10. Maybe this would have been enough water for the U23 men’s time trial to be called off.

11. It wouldn’t be a ‘tweets of the week’ if there wasn’t at least one from Thomas De Gendt.

We’ll be back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media across the cycling world.