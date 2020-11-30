Video shows terrifying moment driver causes group of cyclists to crash by passing too close 

A video has emerged showing the terrifying moment a driver caused a group of cyclists to crash by passing too close.

The short video, shared on Twitter by Australian journalist Michael Tomalaris, shows a group of cyclists riding two-abreast at the very edge of the road, with a number of cars passing.

While most of the drivers give up space to the cyclists, one motorist overtakes took close to the group and hits one rider at full speed, throwing him to the floor and causing a big crash in the group.

The incident happened in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on Saturday (November 28) on the Inner City Bypass road.

Craig Johnston, the rider who was hit by the car, told ABC Radio: “Bit sore and bruised, but otherwise feeling okay.

“The scary thought was obviously if he came over another inches it could have been a whole different story, I may not be here and the other would not be here either.

“There was another rider that was in front of me that also got hit by the car – he ended up with a large open wound on his forearm, so he was in a bad state.

“It all happened so quickly.”

According to reports, the driver did stop after the crash and police are investigating.

A statement from New South Wales Police said: “The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

