This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Specialized Allez Sprint, Giant Propel and more

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it's time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

>>> This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – S-Works Tarmac SL6, Merida Reacto 300 and more

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

1. Mike Zimmerman’s Giant Propel

Mike calls it his ‘Killer-Propel’, and with the Vincenzo Niabli-esque shark decal you can see why.

2. Edu Andrs Cñl’s Scott Foil 10disc

That must have been tricky to find a matching saddle to the tyre side walls.

3. Mike Woodland’s Giant Propel

The lizard skin bar tape. The 53/37 fibrelyte aero chainrings. Weighing under seven kilograms. Solid.

4. Bryn Jefferies’s Independent Fabrication

This is a sleek ride with full Enve finishing kit, Enve 3.4 SES and Campagnolo Super Record.

5. Tom Clayton’s Colnago Concept

The bike is almost as beautiful as that ride itself.

6. Millie Cass’s Canyon

Millie claimed that ‘Carrie the Canyon brightened up a very damp ride’.

7. Joshua Brown’s Boardman

As Joshua puts it ‘Haters gonna hate, when your wheels are the same price as your bike.’

8. Tom Phillips’s Cinelli Vigorelli

A ‘left field ride’ but one that certainly stands out.

9. Marco Itzik’s Canyon

You can forgive him not taking the photo in the big ring when you have just climbed the Zoncolan.

10. …And this week’s ‘Bike of the Week’ Philippe WM’s Specialized Allez Sprint

Philippe’s aluminium criterium race bike is just one of 100 in the world. With Roval CL60 wheels, aerofly handlebar and S-Works power saddle. He claims it is a very fast bike for much cheaper than the carbon option.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.