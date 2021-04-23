Zwift now lets users hide display so you can ‘lose yourself’ in game

Zwift has launched a new feature that lets riders hide their power and distance displays, letting them immerse themselves in the game.

The online training and racing platform released an update on Friday (April 23), which lets Zwifters hide their ‘heads up display’ so they can enjoy the virtual world free from distractions.

Zwift says the additions gives riders the opportunity to lose themselves in game an enjoy the landscapes of Watopia.

Announcing the ‘Hide Display’ feature, Zwift said: “Today we have launched Hide Display, allowing users to choose to Zwift without distraction, giving Zwifters the chance to explore more, and lose themselves in the game’s immersive landscapes.

“This feature is available when free-riding & running or participating in a group event or even a race. The ‘HUD’ will remain a necessary feature when in workout mode or in a Group Workout. Anyone participating in a ‘FutureWorks Hud-less’ race will not be able to turn their display on.

“The HUD elements in the screen zones that will be hidden/unhidden when Hide Display is toggled include: The Keystone, PowerUp Ring, Telemetry Panel, Leaderboards, Map, Riders Nearby List and Chat.”

To hide your display, Zwifters just need to hit the H key on their keyboard if using a computer or on tablet you just tap the hide display button on the options menu at the bottom of the screen.

This week, Zwift racing took another step towards becoming an official Olympic discipline as the International Olympic Committee announced a new virtual series of competitions ahead of the Tokyo games.

The new competition being organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which organises the real-world Games, features five e-sports including Zwift racing and virtual motorsports ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in July.

This new series of virtual events forms part of the IOC’s plans to move into world of e-sports, with the potential for virtual competition to be included in some form in the 2024 Olympic Games.