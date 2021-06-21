Laura Kenny has chance to claim three golds at Tokyo Olympics
Kenny will compete in the omnium, team pursuit, and the first-ever women’s madison
Laura Kenny has confirmed that she has been given the chance to claim three golds at the Tokyo Olympics in August, racing in the omnium, team pursuit, and the first-ever women’s madison at an Olympic Games.
To date, Kenny has achieved a clean sweep at the Olympic events she’s contested, winning four gold medals from four attempts and becoming Britain’s most successful female Olympian in the process.
Now in Tokyo, she could eclipse the medal haul of her husband Jason Kenny and be crowned Britain’s most successful Olympian. However when asked about that prospect she said, “I don’t talk about medals.”
For Kenny, as the British Olympic team, there is to be a huge amount of pressure to deliver those three gold medals. “I don’t really think about it,” she said, “I’m just going to do a bike race. And we’re just preparing for a race, just how we would any other.”
>>> Internal competition for Olympic spots means 'you never ever chill out', says Elinor Barker
Last year was a difficult one for Kenny. In January she crashed during the tempo race of the omnium at the Track World Cup, breaking her shoulder. At the Track World Championships a month later, unable to compete in the madison because of her injury, Kenny crashed once again in the omnium. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the Olympics.
“For me as an athlete, having this extra year has just helped me,” Kenny said, “how I would have got selected for that madison, I do not know, I just wouldn’t have had the opportunities that I needed.”
A lot more has changed for Kenny since the Rio Olympic Games beyond targeting three instead of two events. In 2017 she gave birth to her son, Albie, who has changed her perspective regarding cycling.
“It’s quite nice because I think it’s just made me a lot more relaxed. It’s taken the overthinking out of it. I used to just want to analyse everything.” Now, it seems, a more relaxed Kenny is heading to Tokyo in search of three more medals.
Written by Issy Ronald
-
-
Jason Kenny not thinking about Hoy's record, has 'no plans whatsoever' beyond Tokyo
'I don’t really think about records or anything, we just focus on the task and focus on the process,' Kenny said
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Internal competition for Olympic spots means 'you never ever chill out', says Elinor Barker
The 26-year-old says it's a different kind of pressure this time around in Tokyo
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Jason Kenny not thinking about Hoy's record, has 'no plans whatsoever' beyond Tokyo
'I don’t really think about records or anything, we just focus on the task and focus on the process,' Kenny said
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Internal competition for Olympic spots means 'you never ever chill out', says Elinor Barker
The 26-year-old says it's a different kind of pressure this time around in Tokyo
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Wout van Aert wins Belgian road race title, Evenepoel third, on weekend of National Championships
All the action from this weekend's national championships
By Jonny Long •
-
Police shoot driver who reportedly drove into group of riders during bike race
Six riders were transported to hospital, four in critical condition
By Jonny Long •
-
Gas stations, hallucinations and a good cry in a field: A brutal untold story from Unbound Gravel 2021
Will Loevner broke his left hand in a crash halfway through the 350-mile race, a gas station attendant also helping him duct tape up another wound at 5 am
By Jonny Long •
-
Egan Bernal doesn't think he'll be able to win the Vuelta a España this year but dreams of completing Grand Tour set
The 24-year-old is back in his native Colombia after winning the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Fantasy Tour of Britain: Is it possible to design a route to guarantee home victories?
Determined to tip the scales in his countrymen’s favour Chris Marshall-Bell designs the ultimate Tour of Britain to ensure a British victory – on every stage
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Nic Dlamini fulfills childhood dream as the first Black South African to ride the Tour de France
The 25-year-old says it feels surreal 'to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France'
By Jonny Long •