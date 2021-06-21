Internal competition for Olympic spots means 'you never ever chill out', says Elinor Barker
The 26-year-old says it's a different kind of pressure this time around in Tokyo
Elinor Barker, one of Britain’s reigning Olympic champions at the upcoming Tokyo Games, has said that returning to defend the team pursuit title she and her team-mates won in Rio comes with added pressure to when they won it five years ago.
Five years ago, Elinor Barker was a debutant Olympian and only twenty-one years old when she formed part of the winning women’s team pursuit squad that broke the world record twice on route to a gold medal. “I had that feeling of whatever I came away with, even if I didn’t come away with a medal, I’d be really happy because I’d be an Olympian.”
“The pressure this time around going to Tokyo certainly feels different,” Barker said, “I am going back to defend my own title.”
This different form of pressure also comes from Barker’s changed role in the team. At last year’s Track World Championships, she was the only British cyclist to achieve a world title, suggesting the increased weight of expectation upon her.
Though Team GB are the reigning Olympic champions in the women’s team pursuit, formidable opposition has arisen in recent years from the USA and Australia. The British team have placed second at the last three world championships. Barker, however, seems confident of their prospects, “three of us are going back to try and defend that title. So I feel like that’s quite a strong position to be in.”
There have been few competitions to measure this confidence against, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the last eighteen months only the European Track Championships in November have provided some kind of recent benchmark for potential Olympic form. “I’m really glad we’ve had that kind of practice of what our competition during COVID times feels like, and the stress around it, and how to deal with all that.”
The internal competition with the British team, however, “means that you never ever chill out.” Barker has experienced this first-hand. She will only be competing in the team pursuit after Laura Kenny pipped her to a spot in the first ever Olympic women’s madison. “I was really gutted not to get this race,” she said, “but it’s not the only madison race in the world. I still plan on returning to the madison.”
Written by Issy Ronald
-
-
Amazon Prime Day cycling deals: The best discounts in 2021
This is the place to find the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, with great discounts on cycling shoes, GPS units, tires, helmets, sunglasses and much more!
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Wout van Aert wins Belgian road race title, Evenepoel third, on weekend of National Championships
All the action from this weekend's national championships
By Jonny Long •
-
Wout van Aert wins Belgian road race title, Evenepoel third, on weekend of National Championships
All the action from this weekend's national championships
By Jonny Long •
-
Police shoot driver who reportedly drove into group of riders during bike race
Six riders were transported to hospital, four in critical condition
By Jonny Long •
-
Gas stations, hallucinations and a good cry in a field: A brutal untold story from Unbound Gravel 2021
Will Loevner broke his left hand in a crash halfway through the 350-mile race, a gas station attendant also helping him duct tape up another wound at 5 am
By Jonny Long •
-
Egan Bernal doesn't think he'll be able to win the Vuelta a España this year but dreams of completing Grand Tour set
The 24-year-old is back in his native Colombia after winning the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Fantasy Tour of Britain: Is it possible to design a route to guarantee home victories?
Determined to tip the scales in his countrymen’s favour Chris Marshall-Bell designs the ultimate Tour of Britain to ensure a British victory – on every stage
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Nic Dlamini fulfills childhood dream as the first Black South African to ride the Tour de France
The 25-year-old says it feels surreal 'to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France'
By Jonny Long •
-
'I can't take the risks some riders take anymore,' says Kévin Reza as Frenchman announces retirement
The 33-year-old says that although saying goodbye to the sport is still taboo for many riders, he has no problem with it
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas: 'You need to be able to do everything well to win the Tour, it's not just about climbing'
The Brit gives his preview of the upcoming French Grand Tour where he will be vying for the yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •