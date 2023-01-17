CW Live: Mark Cavendish accused denies planning robbery; Tom Pidcock nominated for Leeds sportsman of the year; Stonehenge gravel event opens; clothing for the cold snap; Juan Pedro López training camp crash

Refresh

Juan Pedro López injured at Trek-Segafredo training camp crash Unfortunately, we have to report that during today’s team training in Spain, @juanpelopez97 crashed and suffered a fracture of the left collarbone ☹️ Tomorrow he will undergo surgery, after which we will provide an update. Get well soon, Juanpe 💪 pic.twitter.com/floDwMETZCJanuary 17, 2023 See more Juan Pedro López may be forced to start his season a little late after reportedly broken his collarbone in a crash at the Trek-Segafredo training camp. The 25-year-old Spanish rider was 10th on GC at last year's Giro d'Italia. As the team says in its tweet, he's due to have surgery tomorrow, after which there will be an update on his condition. Get well soon!

Get set for the coming cold snap with Cycling Weekly's best winter clothing guide (Image credit: Future) In case we thought we'd seen the worst of what winter could throw at us, when UK temperatures plummeted in mid-December, the f-f-f-freezing temperatures are back with a vengeance. This week promises sub-zero temperatures, frost and even snow. Even if it's short lived, what's the betting February might hit us with another blast of the frosty stuff? No reason to despair though – check out our guide to the best winter clothing and layer up accordingly. With spring not actually too far off, you might even pick up a bargain. But do remember, even the best clothing can't protect you from icy roads – best stay at home and stream some bike racing if that's the case.

Astana appears to confirm Mark Cavendish signing Still waiting? pic.twitter.com/rZz1YWeoT1January 17, 2023 See more Astana Qazaqstan seem to have confirmed that Mark Cavendish will indeed be riding in its colours this year, posting a close-up portrait of the Manxman wearing one of its jerseys with the caption "Still waiting?" It's unclear whether this is a reference to the team's ongoing wait for the UCI to process Cavendish's registration, or whether it's a little teaser aimed at fans. What does seem fairly clear though is that Cavendish has finally found a new home in the WorldTour. See more here.

Entry open now for Stonehenge gravel event Tickets are live! Sign up for this epic gravel adventure now. Tickets from £65. Places are limited to 400 riders, so bag your space before the sun sets!https://t.co/dMbZie3zJB pic.twitter.com/Bdn0sOoTuHJanuary 17, 2023 See more "You don't have to be a druid to do this ride" says title sponsor Ekoi. ("...but it helps" maybe?) Druid or not, entries go on sale today for the Ekoi Stone Circle gravel event, based out of Salisbury and held just after the solstice on June 24. Promoted by HotChillee, the rides begin at the ancient fort of Old Sarum and head out to Stonehenge, so the ancient iconography shouldn't be lost on anyone. Riders are promised the "fast rolling feel of iconic US gravel races" as well as stunning scenery. Two distances are available – 215km and 135km, the latter also permitting ebikes. Entry is from £65 to £85. Just 400 places are up for grabs, so best get in quick if you like the sound of this.

Tom Pidcock nominated for Leeds Sportsman of the Year awards Tom Pidcock rides to victory on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Michael Steele / Getty Images) Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock has been shortlisted for the Leeds Sports Awards in the 'sportsman of the year' category. The Leeds 23-year-old has had a fine year, winning the cyclo-cross World Championship in Lafayette, Indiana in January and following that with a solid year on the road that was crowned with a superb performance to win on Alpe d'Huez in the Tour de France. The Ineos Grenadiers rider became the second Brit in a row to win on the mountain following team-mate Geraint Thomas in 2018, when he broke away to win by 48 seconds on stage 12. Pidcock's fellow nominees in the sportsman category are cricketer Harry Brook and diver Jack Laugher.

The six-year-old raising money by cycling 100km in London Six-year-old Isla Urquhart from South London has embarked on a fairly epic cycling based challenge in a good cause. She aims to ride 100km this month in aid of her local food bank. She has already started racking up the Ks on her 10km round trip to school, which she completes with her parents, hooking her bike up to theirs during the busy sections, and unattaching for the quiet parts, reports My London. Her original aim was to raise £100 for Tooting Community Kitchen, but she has smashed that target and is up to £575.

Mark Cavendish accused denies planning robbery at party (Image credit: Getty) A man has denied making plans to rob Mark Cavendish at a party in Manchester shortly before the offence took place, a court has heard (reports Manchester Evening News). Intruders wearing balaclavas broke into the Manxman's home in Ongar, Essex, while he was asleep with his wife and three-year-old child, apparently holding a 'rambo-style' knife to the rider's throat and threatening to stab him, before making off with two Paul Mille watches worth a combined £700,000. Romario Henry, of Lewisham, South-East London and Oludewa Okorosobo, of Camberwell, South-East London, both deny taking part in the robbery, which took place on November 27. Another man, Ali Sesay, has already admitted two counts of robbery, and the court has been told that his DNA was found on Cavendish's wife Peta's phone. Two others, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have been named as suspects but remain at large. When it was put to Henry that he, along with Okorosobo and Sesay, planned the robbery at the Manchester party, he said: "I say that's not true." The trial, at Chelmsford Crown Court, continues.

Alberto Bettiol takes Tour Down Under prologue as heavens open on his rivals (Image credit: Tim De Waele / Getty Images) Alberto Bettiol swept into the lead in the men's Tour Down Under this morning after taking advantage of early dry conditions to set what proved to be an unbeatable time in the short Adelaide prologue. The Italian EF Education-Easypost rider set off in dry conditions as fourth starter, finishing the 5.5km course in just 6.19. It's likely that 2019 Tour of Flanders winner Bettiol found his two-and-a-half hour stint in the hot seat more gruelling than the pint-sized race itself. With the rain coming down just 15 minutes after the racing started, the later riders struggled to get close to Bettiol's time, with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) second and third respectively – significant time gaps over that distance. Mark Ca