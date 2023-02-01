CW LIVE: Josh Tarling's Ineos Grenadiers debut; want to ride for Bora-Hansgrohe?; On-form Filippo Ganna eyes Paris-Roubaix; Van Vleuten rainbow bands green-light

Refresh

Want to wear a rainbow jersey? That's fine with Annemiek Van Vleuten If you want to wear a rainbow jersey without actually having won it, that is absolutely fine with Annemiek Van Vleuten, as this post on her instagram page appears to demonstrate. The Movistar world champ spent time training in Colombia recently, and went on a five-day riding trip with Altos Cycling. Her companions were all apparently keen to pay tribute to her Wollongong victory by donning the rainbow bands. Van Vleuten, who is set to retire this season, didn't seem to mind a jot, happily posing alongside them in her own, hard won jersey. The debate will no doubt continue to rage, with some protesting at even trade kit being worn by anyone but a contracted rider, and others taking the laissez-faire approach – such as those in this picture. A post shared by Annemiek van Vleuten (@annemiekvanvleuten) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ganna working on adding a Roubaix cobble to his rainbow jersey collection (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco / Getty) Filippo Ganna is in great shape and has his sights set on the Classics, he has warned his rivals. "I've been asked whether I would swap a one of my world pursuit titles for Roubaix," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "But I like rainbow jerseys a lot. It would be better to add it – I'm working on it." The Italian Ineos Grenadiers rider was second overall in last month's Vuelta a San Juan, putting in a fine performance on the 2,623m Alto del Colorado to finish second on the fifth stage too. He didn't expect to start so well, he said. He said he was "a bit pissed off" to miss out on the GC by 30 seconds, adding: "And this time there was no time trial. Maybe I'll ask for a long one next time..." Hour record holder Ganna's next race is the Volta Algarve (15-19 Feb), before a spell training in the hills in preparation for the Classics.

Become a Red Bull Junior Brother and win a Bora-Hansgrohe contract (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco / Getty Images) Red Bull has teamed up with Bora-Hansgrohe to launch a new initiative to find new pro road talent. The programme, launching today, will culminate in two riders being awarded a contract with the Bora-Hansgrohe U19 men's team Auto Eder, and also a Red Bull Athlete contract. We're used to seeing talent scouting programmes on virtual platforms, and you can indeed enter this one on Zwift. However, if outdoor riding is more your bag you can also use Strava to enter. You'll need to be under 19 and born between 2006-7. The programme runs from 1 Feb to 31 May. To find out more go to Red Bull's Junior Brothers page.