Saudi Tour 2023
All you need to know about the Saudi Tour, with race results, rider updates and general information
Where: Saudi Arabia
When: 30 January - 3 February 2023
Distance: 830km
Rank: Asia Tour
The Saudi Tour is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's foray into hosting a professional bike race, following the likes of the UAE and Oman. This is its third edition, and the second that is centred around AlUla, which is close to UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
“The general desire is to highlight all the sites of the AlUla region designated by UNESCO," route director Jean-Marc Marino said.
Phil Bahaus (Bahrain-Victorious) won the opening edition in 2020, before Lotto-Soudal's Maxim van Gils won last year. Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) won sprints on the way to Van Gils' overall win.
Saudi Tour route
Stage one is a largely flat affair, from AlUla International Airport to Khaybar. The 180.5km stage is set up to finish in a sprint, with two intermediate sprints and a bonus second sprint en-route to the finish.
Stage two, north of AlUla, heads from the Winter PArk to Shalal Sijlyat Rocks; at 184km long, this again is one for the fast men,
Stage three will offer the puncheurs something to race for, as they ride from Al Manshiyah Train Station to Abu Rakah. The new course features a 1.5km slope at an average of 8.5% followed by a flat kilometer to finish, different to the similar finish where Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) won last year.
The penultimate day, stage four, will again be a punchy finish, as the riders race 163.4km from Maraya to Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid. The final consists of a 2.8km long ascent at 12% with a section at 22% preceding the final 7km, on a plateau offering a lunar landscape.
Stage five, from AlUla Old Town to Maraya features gravel, a first for the Saudi Tour, through the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. The 7.5km long section could prove decisive.
Stage details
Stage 1: AlUla International Airport - Khaybar (180.5km)
Stage 2: Winter Park – Shalal Sijlyat Rocks, (184 km)
Stage 3:Al Manshiyah Train Station - Abu Rakah (159.2 km)
Stage 4: Maraya - Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid (163.4km)
Stage 5: AlUla Old Town - Maraya (142.9 km)
Recent winners
2020: Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-McLaren)
2022: Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Soudal)
Watch the Saudi Tour
It is expected Eurosport and GCN Race Pass will broadcast the 2023 Saudi Tour.
You'll find the TV guide here when details become available.
Official race links
