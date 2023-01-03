CW Live: Herentals CX; Mark Cavendish still not at Astana; Lizzie Deignan awarded MBE; 1.7% of bike theft cases result in a charge; Egan Bernal targets Tour de France return

Refresh

Denise Betsema, who was the series leader in the X20 Trofee, finishes 4-23 behind Pieterse in 10th, which means she has now lost the overall lead in the series, which is decided on cumulative time.

Pieterse has not been off the podium once in any cyclocross races she has ridden this season, and comes across in first, in 51-33, her seventh win of the season. She is only 20! Lucinda Brand is sprinting for second place, 27 seconds behind. Now it is time to focus on the battle for third, with Worst seemingly putting distance into Alvarado as they come into the final 100m. Worst is third, 1-13 behind Pieterse, making it a Dutch podium. The first non-Dutchwoman is Cant in fifth, in front of her home fans. She finishes 2-07 down.

Pieterse completes lap five in 42-43, with Brand 44 seconds behind as the pair head into the final lap. She has a chance to take the lead in the X20 series if her win is big enough. In the battle for third, Alvarado goes past Worst, before they trade places again; they are 1-21 behind Pieterse.

Worst, who looked like was out of podium contention, has now caught up with Alvarado in fourth.

(Image credit: Getty Images) It has been a race of two halves for Brand, who has built a gap to Alvarado now. On that last lap she did gain time on Pieterse, just three seconds though.

Lap four for Pieterse completed in 34-07, with two laps still to come. Barring a big mistake, this is surely hers now, as Brand is 38 seconds behind. Alvarado is another 25 seconds behind her now, with Worst 14 seconds further back, and Cant a couple more behind.

A second bike change for Pieterse almost goes wrong as she clips Rachel Rubino (Nice Bikes) as she is lapping people in the field now. It is getting pretty hectic at the front and the back of the field. Alvarado has also changed bikes as she now trails Brand.

If this was a road race, there'd be questions over Alvarado leading Brand in the chase of Pieterse, but with a 41 second plus lead, I'm not really sure it matters. Brand goes again on the flat section of the course.

Right, here's Pieterse coming over finishing lap three, with no one in sight behind her. There will be six laps overall, with the time stopped at 25-29 for the leader. Brand and Alvarado are together again, and a massive 41 seconds behind their rival in front. Worst is over a minute down, with Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Crelan-Fristads) just behind her. Brand is now in front again! This is the battle for second, remember.

Brand is forced to use the barriers to help herself up the biggest climb, such is the mud and general nastiness of this course - Alvarado is in sight, but it is proving difficult for the Dutchwoman to make a dent in the gap. Betsema is 2-40 behind the race leader, meaning she could lose the lead in the competition to Alvarado should it continue like this.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The X20 series leader, by the way, Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), had a puncture on her first lap, which is why she is back in the field. Brand has just changed her bike; it is possible that she damaged her bike while sliding out at the bottom of the big descent. The space between her and Alvarado in front is now pretty lengthy.

Pieterse takes a gel out of her shorts as she finishes the second lap in a time of 17-03; Alvarado is 17 seconds behind her, with Brand another six behind the Alpecin rider. I cannot stress how muddy it is, especially right at the start of the course - I think I would lose a show or two in it if I tried.

And now Brand is back in second. This is where the cameras are focussing, with Pieterse doing her own thing up front. She has just had a bike change, but still leads the chasing pair.

Alvarado has retaken second from Brand in the battle for the closest challenger to Pieterse up front.

In fourth is Annemarie Worst (777), making it a Dutch front four.

Brand has gone round Alvarado into second; Pieterse is still alone up front.

That's the first lap done, with Alvarado 10 seconds behind Pieterse, and Brand four seconds behind that. It is already a stretched race.

X2O Trofee Herentals is go The elite women have set off at the X2O Trofee Herentals in Belgium, with Puck Pieterse currently leading from her Alpecin-Fenix teammate Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado. They're followed by Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) in third. The Dutch rider powered away right from the beginning on the incredibly muddy course. It is a day for those who love to get covered in the stuff. There's an awful lot of off-bike action on the flat and on hills.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Colombian Egan Bernal is set to target the Tour de France this year, according to a report in Colombian newspaper Marca. The 2019 Tour de France winner is still on the comeback trail after his severe crash while out training at the beginning of 2022 which left him with two collapsed lungs and 20 broken bones. According to the report the Colombian has already agreed with Ineos Grenadiers that he’ll once again take a shot at the Tour title. We have contacted the team for confirmation but have not yet heard back.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider struck by car while training (Image credit: cyclingmedia_agency) Young Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels was hit by a car while out training on Sunday ahead of the 2023 season. The Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider was riding at home when the incident occured; his team said he broke no bones but did require stitches on a back wound. The Belgian squad tweeted: "Yesterday, Madis Mihkels was struck by a car while training near Tartu (Estonia), resulting in a deep cut wound in his back. His injury only requires stitches and fortunately no fracture was detected. Madis will focus on healing as we wish him a smooth & complete recovery soon."

Tom Pidcock out of X2O Trofee Herentals cyclo-cross (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock will not be present at the X2O Trofee Herentals cyclo-cross this afternoon after his crash at the GP Sven Nys over the weekend. "I've ridden the bike after the crash but I'm not quite ready to race today," the Briton said in a statement issued to Twitter by his Ineos Grenadiers team. On Sunday the cyclo-cross world champion crashed while leading the GP Sven Nys, flipping over the barriers, but remounted and finished third. The race was his 13th race of the season, with nine of those races ending with podium finishes for the 23-year-old. He won the X2O Trofee round in Kortrijk and the Superprestige in Boom during this winter's CX season. "I've had a good block of races this festive period so there are plenty of positives to be taken from it," he said. "Now is a good time to draw a line and reset." Pidcock is still scheduled to take part in the Benidorm round of the cyclo-cross World Cup in just over a fortnight, but he will not defend his title at the World Championships.

£32.9 million given by Department for Transport to help create a national network of walking and cycling experts (Image credit: Getty Images) Yesterday, the Department for Transport briefed that £32.9 million was being made available for councils to "develop thousands of well thought-through local walking and cycling schemes, co-created by the communities that will use them". The money is not 'new money', however, it is part of the 'Capability Fund' previously announced by the government, but this announcement marks the funding going into the system. The press release read: (opens in new tab) "The investment will help local councils in England design, develop and consult on high-quality active travel schemes that work for residents and consider the local road network. These could include new school safety zones to encourage active travel, improved walking and cycling infrastructure on local high streets as well as new cycle and wheelchair paths." Chris Boardman, the Active Travel Commissioner for England, said in the statement: "If we want to enable hundreds of thousands more people to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday trips then we need to deliver high-quality schemes that make it feel easy, fun and safe. "Of course, ensuring the right technical skills are in place at a local level is vital but so is engagement. Survey after survey has shown strong community support for making space for active travel but it’s vital that people get strong input into helping to decide what is the right solution for their area. "If we want to enable hundreds of thousands more people to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday trips then we need to deliver high-quality schemes that make it feel easy, fun and safe. "

Just 1.7% of bike theft cases result in a charge (Image credit: Getty Images) Less than one in 50 bicycle thefts resulted in a suspect being charged, data analysed by the Liberal Democrats has shown. The Guardian reported on Monday (opens in new tab) that almost 90% of all bicycle theft cases reported to police over the past year were closed without a suspect even being identified. The Lib Dems said that the findings, which was based on data from July 2021 to June 2022, showed that under-funded police forces were unable to properly investigate such crimes. In the year analysed, 74,421 bike thefts were reported to police, but no suspect was identified in 66,769 of the cases and only 1,239 resulted in a charge or summons. The worst-performing area was Sussex, where no suspect was identified in 96.1% of reported thefts, followed by the Metropolitan Police's area (94.8%), Hampshire (94.2%), Surrey (91.5%) and Cambridgeshire (91%). Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesperson, said it was “shocking that if your bike gets stolen, there’s very little chance of ever seeing the thief caught and punished”.

Lizzie Deignan awarded MBE for services to cycling (Image credit: Getty Images) Lizzie Deignan was awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours list, which was published at the end of last week. The former world champion has won almost everything during her career, from the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes to the Women's Tour via Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and so it is fitting that she gets the extra award. BMX legend Ken Floyde, the Chair and founder of Brixton BMX Club, was also awarded a British Empire Medal in the list. Deignan, who turned 34 in December, has not raced since the 2021 Women's Tour, which followed her victory at the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes in October last year. She took the 2022 season off for the birth of her second child, Shea, but said last month that she will be back racing in a few months time. The British former world champion posted an answer to a question on Instagram on whether she'd be back in time for Paris-Roubaix: "Conservative plan is to start racing in May so no Roubaix next year... but you never know April is a few months off." “It’s a bit surreal,” Deignan told the Yorkshire Post (opens in new tab) after receiving the honour. “It makes you feel proud. To be recognised for services to cycling, it’s more than just a result. It will have a bit more longevity. When I’m 50 or 60 I’ll still have my MBE but my results will be long gone.”