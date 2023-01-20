CW Live: Team Corratec deny links to Nairo Quintana

Refresh

Colombian superstar Nairo Quintana is still without a team for 2023 after Italian ProTeam Corratec denied any links with the out of contract climber.



A recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) implied that Quintana might be sdet to join British rider Charlie Quarterman at the Italian team, although team boss Serge Parsani firmly denied any rumours that the former Giro d'Italia winner was about to join his squad.



Parsani explained that the team's finances along with them recently joining the Movement for Clean Cycling [MPCC] makes the prospect of signing Quintana impossible.

"We're a small team that doesn't have the financial capability to have a rider like him. It's very difficult because, at this level of sponsorship, we have no chance," Parsani said.



"At the end of December, we registered with the MPCC, who fight against problems with drugs such as tramadol," he said. "The ASO also asked us to join and at the moment it is difficult to make an agreement with Nairo."



Quintana was disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France and left Arkea-Samsic after two positive tests for Tramadol at the French Grand Tour.

"We'd need the UCI to give Nairo a hand by allowing him to join a WorldTour squad because we're all in the MPCC. Only teams who aren't in it – like Soudal-QuickStep, UAE Team Emirates, and others – would be able to sign him."



Yesterday afternoon Corratec received the news that they would be given a Wild Card for this year's Giro d'Italia along with Tirreno-Adriatico.