Giro d’Italia stage 21 live: The race heads to Rome for a sprint on the final stage

Tadej Pogačar set to be crowned the overall winner in the Italian capital

Joseph Lycett
The profile for stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia

Welcome to our coverage of stage 21 of the 2024 Giro d’Italia. After twenty days of racing in Italy, the race arrives at the capital in Rome. Having led the race from stage 2 and taken six stage wins along the way, Tadej Pogačar is set to be crowned the overall winner of the race.

37km to go: Ewen Costiou takes maximum points at the Intergiro sprint at Fori Imperiali. The situation is relatively unchanged to those at the front, as their gap still sits at around half a minute.

47km to go: With five laps left of the finishing circuit, the gap to the breakaway has gone up to over half a minute. Tim Merlier is still chasing his way back on to the peloton through the team cars. Soudal Quick-Step have not sent any riders back to help him, showing that they are quite relaxed about the whole situation.

50km to go: A mechanical for Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) at the back of the peloton. The Belgian rider seems fairly relaxed about the whole situation and gave a smile to the camera as he got going again.

57km to go: Mikkel Honoré takes maximum points at the first intermediate sprint of the day. The four-man group are working well together, but are only being allowed around twenty seconds of a gap by the sprinters' teams.

63km to go: The sprinters' teams have come to the front of the peloton and have taken over the pacing from UAE Team Emirates. Soudal Quick-Step, Lidl-Trek and Alpecin-Deceuninck are now working together to control the gap to the breakaway.

65km to go: The breakaway and the peloton have passed the Colosseum for the first time and the leading group currently have just under half a minute of an advantage over the peloton.

71km to go: The first attacks of the stage are here and a four-man breakaway has formed at the head of the race, containing Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè). The peloton led by UAE Team Emirates seem content to let this group go up the road.

77km to go: As we enter the finishing circuit, Domenico Pozzovivo (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) has been allowed to go off the front of the peloton to lead the race across the finish line. The Italian veteran is riding his 18th and final edition of the Giro d'Italia at this year's race and is set to retire at the end of the season.

Here's how the general classification looks at the start of today's stage:

Tadej Pogačar, Jonathan Milan, Antonio Tiberi and Giulio Pellizzari at the start of stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia

102km to go: Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla) have come to the front of the peloton to kindly ask UAE Team Emirates to slow it down a bit. Felix Großschartner seems happy to oblige and the peloton is beginning to bunch up again now.

105km to go: UAE Team Emirates have come to the front of the peloton and have strung out the main group. They clearly are not done at this race yet, as they are hoping to take the stage win with Juan Sebastián Molano.

UAE Team Emirates' new pink kit

120km to go: The stage has been underway for around 5km now, but the racing has not got going just yet. All of the classification leaders are taking the time to get pictures with their teams.

The final stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia is underway!

