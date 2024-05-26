Giro d’Italia stage 21 live: The race heads to Rome for a sprint on the final stage

Refresh

37km to go: Ewen Costiou takes maximum points at the Intergiro sprint at Fori Imperiali. The situation is relatively unchanged to those at the front, as their gap still sits at around half a minute.

47km to go: With five laps left of the finishing circuit, the gap to the breakaway has gone up to over half a minute. Tim Merlier is still chasing his way back on to the peloton through the team cars. Soudal Quick-Step have not sent any riders back to help him, showing that they are quite relaxed about the whole situation.

50km to go: A mechanical for Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) at the back of the peloton. The Belgian rider seems fairly relaxed about the whole situation and gave a smile to the camera as he got going again.

57km to go: Mikkel Honoré takes maximum points at the first intermediate sprint of the day. The four-man group are working well together, but are only being allowed around twenty seconds of a gap by the sprinters' teams.

63km to go: The sprinters' teams have come to the front of the peloton and have taken over the pacing from UAE Team Emirates. Soudal Quick-Step, Lidl-Trek and Alpecin-Deceuninck are now working together to control the gap to the breakaway.

65km to go: The breakaway and the peloton have passed the Colosseum for the first time and the leading group currently have just under half a minute of an advantage over the peloton.

71km to go: The first attacks of the stage are here and a four-man breakaway has formed at the head of the race, containing Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè). The peloton led by UAE Team Emirates seem content to let this group go up the road.

77km to go: As we enter the finishing circuit, Domenico Pozzovivo (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) has been allowed to go off the front of the peloton to lead the race across the finish line. The Italian veteran is riding his 18th and final edition of the Giro d'Italia at this year's race and is set to retire at the end of the season.

Here's how the general classification looks at the start of today's stage: 1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 76:22:13

2. Daniel Felipe Martínez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, +9:56

3. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +10:24

4. Ben O’Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +12:07

5. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +12:49

6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +14:31

7. Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar, +15:52

8. Romain Bardet (Fra) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +18:05

9. Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal Quick-Step, +20:32

10. Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling, +21:11 If all of them safely arrive at the finish in Rome, then there is not expected to be any time gaps between the top-10 on today's stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here are your classification winners for the 2024 Giro d'Italia: General classification - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Points classification - Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Mountains classification - Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Youth classification - Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious)

Teams classification - Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale With no major time gaps expected and insufficient points on offer on today's stage, these classifications will not change today if all of the riders make it to the finish in Rome.

102km to go: Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla) have come to the front of the peloton to kindly ask UAE Team Emirates to slow it down a bit. Felix Großschartner seems happy to oblige and the peloton is beginning to bunch up again now.

105km to go: UAE Team Emirates have come to the front of the peloton and have strung out the main group. They clearly are not done at this race yet, as they are hoping to take the stage win with Juan Sebastián Molano.

UAE Team Emirates' new pink kit (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Team Emirates have a new kit for the final stage of the Giro d'Italia to celebrate their overall victory with Tadej Pogačar. With pink shoulders and other pink details on their kits, these celebratory jerseys have become a firm fixture on the final stages of every Grand Tour. The team are one of nine to finish the race with all eight riders, as Rafał Majka, Vegard Stake Laengen, Domen Novak, Mikkel Bjerg, Felix Großschartner, Rui Oliveira and Juan Sebastián Molano have all played a key role in Pogačar's overall victory.

120km to go: The stage has been underway for around 5km now, but the racing has not got going just yet. All of the classification leaders are taking the time to get pictures with their teams.