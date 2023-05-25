Giro d'Italia live: Big mountain test for Geraint Thomas on stage 18; Canadian cyclist hits bear and survives; London cycling safety improving, according to stats

Refresh

It's basically back together again now.

Louis Leon Sanchez (Astana) Bauke Mollema (Trek Segafredo) are in a group of around 15 that have a gap, but some Bahrain Vidtorious riders trying to bridge across inspire Ineos Grenadiers to chase.

Christian Scaroni (Astana) has a kick but Movistar reel him back in.

They're drilling it but no meaningful gap is opening.

Alessandro de Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) is the latest to go off the front. He's made a career of success from the break so maybe he's got a good sense of what will stick. Warbasse and Ben Healy are both there.

154km to go: A Jayco-AlULa rider is now trying to instigate a move but fails. Then Gee and Matthew try to take over before Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroen) puts in an acceleration. No-one is getting more than a few meters as the race rolls along at around 54kph.

156km to go: Perennial breakaway star of the Giro Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) has closed the gap to the front group now. Almost before I have time to type it out an acceleration by stage winner Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) is shut down.

It's notable how small the peloton looks on the helicopter shots now. This group of around 15 riders is trying but the peloton's pace is still high and the gap they have is small.

Gianni Moscon (Astana) now goes followed by Matthews and Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) among others. It's quite a big group.

156km to go: The flag drops and Thomas Champion (Cofidis) and Michael Matthews (Jayso-AlUla) are the first to attack but get nowhere.

Blue jersey fight As the roll out of the town we see blue KOM jersey holder Ben Healy at the front, he'll be a man to watch today. If he can crest the top of the day's first climb, the Passo della Crosetta first then he'll take a commanding lead in that contest. He already has a margin of 20 points and its 40 for the first over the top with only 18 points on offer for the rider in second place. There is another first cat climb later in the stage with the Forcella Cibiana but by that point one suspects the GC teams may have taken control and the task may be more difficult.

And they're off! The riders roll out of the neutralised start in the grand piazza in Oderzo.

Chance of rain? There is a a roughly 20% chance of rain at the finish today - that'll make a change - but it's coming late in the day so there is a more than decent chance that the riders will miss it.

North Coast 500 record attempt abandoned In case you missed it yesterday, wind has forced ultra-cyclist Matt Page to abandon his attempt to break Mark Beaumont's record for the North Coast 500 route in Scotland. He was trying to better Beaumont's time of 28 hours 35 minutes set last September but "savage winds" meant he had to call a stop to the attempt 21 hours in. We're hoping to catch up with Matt for more detail in the coming days.

Most Giro drop-outs since 2010 I mentioned earlier this has been a particularly attractional Giro d'Italia with 50 riders having so far left the race. That puts it just behind 2010 when 59 riders left the Giro. Plus, it seems quite likely we could top that in the coming days as the sprinters have limited incentive to remain in the race after yesterday's stage and some, if they're not well, may struggle to make the time cut on the coming brutal mountain stages.

Cycling in London getting safe, figures reveal (Image credit: Future) Cycling in London appears to be getting safe according to new figures released by Transport for London (TfL). The numbers show that the number of cyclists killed in the capital fell to 7 in 2022 from 10 in 2021. The rate is now 58% below the 2005-2009 average that Transport for London uses as a benchmark for performance. While the number of cyclists seriously injured on London's road increased by 48% against that historic baseline the number of journeys conducted by bike is estimated to have risen by 88%. So the incidence of serious injury has decreased as a proportion of trips by bike. However, TfL added: "Clearly there is a need to continue to roll out safe cycle infrastructure, lower speeds and initiatives such as the Direct Vision Standard [a equipment specification for HGVs that is designed to make it easier to see cyclists]."

Happy Birthday Geraint Thomas! (Image credit: Getty Images) It is Geraint Thomas's birthday today and he turns 37. He is the first rider to wear the pink jersey on his birthday since Richard Carapaz in 2019. The Ecuadorian went on to win that giro, so perhaps it is a good sign for the Welshman.

Two riders leave the race It's been announced that Niccolò Bonifazio (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) and

Luca Covili (Green Project-Bardiani) will not take to the start this morning. The Giro has been blighted by illness and injury this year, in part due to the terrible weather conditions of the first two weeks. The two withdrawls leave the peloton with just 126 riders from a startlist of 176.

The brutal climb at the heart of today's stage It's tough to pick a most important climb on today's stage given there are new fewer than five categorised ascents, but Coi makes a pretty solid case for being the toughest. somewhat surprisingly it's only a second category climb but comes right before the finish with only a smaller rest to recover from the final ascent. The thing that makes it so intimidating is the 3km stretch that averages over 10% that finishes the climb, with ramps reaching up to an eye-watering 19%. On paper this kind of climb should suit Primož Roglič most out of the main GC contenders but he showed weakness earlier in the week and was ominously towards the back for the finish of yesterday's sprint stage. That's a risk business as you can get caught in crash and not something many GC contender would willing accept, so maybe that indicates a level of fatigue or sickness within him. We'll know in the next few hours if he still has his usual climbing form. (Image credit: RCS)