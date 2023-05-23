Giro d'Italia live: Group of 26 riders up the road including Ben Healy

Refresh

Trentino looks absolutely glorious today! We've just had a cracking view of the Castello Di Arco perched dramatically on a mountain side.



The riders will be delighted to have a day in the sun once more.

138km to go: Those nine riders have joined up with the 17 outfront, so now we have a group of 26 up the road.



The 26 leaders have a group of 3-38 and are onto the first climb of the day.



The new riders in the lead group are Vadim Pronskiy (Astana Qazaqstan), Cesare Benedetti and Patrick Konrad (Bora), Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers), Nicolas Dalla Valle, Veljko Stojnic (Green project-Bardiani), Thomas Champion (Cofidis) and a couple of others.



150km to go: Looks like there's a counter attacking group of nine riders trying to reach the breakaway too.

156km to go: We've had a pretty chaotic last 15 minutes, and there are various groups scattered all across the road.



A huge breakaway is now formed and it looks like we've got about 17 riders up the road.



It looks like Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is in amongst it once more along with Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R-Citroen). Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) is also in there.



Here they all are:



Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen)

Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen)

Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan)

Jack Haig and Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)

Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost)

Pavel Sivakov and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

Carlos Verona (Movistar)

Michael hepburn (Jayco-AIUla)

Filippo Zana (Jayco-AIUla)

Tom Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo)

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Martin Marcellusi and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project–Bardiani)

178km to go: We've got a new breakaway up the road and it contains a certain rider who made a rather big announcement yesterday.... Mark Cavendish! We'll have the rest of the breakaway riders for you in a moment.

185km to go: The trio of leaders have been swept up. That was always going to come to nothing.

190km to go: We've just had a minor crash in the bunch, three riders went down.



Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), Lorenzo Fortunato (EOLO-Kometa) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).



The three riders look relatively unscathed and are moving back through the cars to the bunch.

190km to go: We've got three guys up the road as we pass the beautiful Lake Garda.



Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan), Davide Gabburo (Green Project-Bardiani-CSF) and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck).



They've got a gap of roughly 10 seconds on the Maglia Rosa group at the moment.





(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the general classification going into today's stage:



1. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, in 61-38-06

2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-08

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-10

4. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-30

5. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM, at 1-50

6. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, at 2-36

7.Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 3-02

8.Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla, at 3-40

9. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at 3-55

10. Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers, at 4-18

204km to go: We're underway! Stefano Allocchio has just waved his flag out of the car in front of the riders, and we've got a mad dash to try and get up the road.

While we wait for the riders to officially get started today, here's a closer look at the stage 16 route profile courtesy of Soudal Quick-Step. Huge day for the #Giro general classification!Five classified climbs, 5000 vertical meters and a finish atop the legendary Monte Bondone. pic.twitter.com/7iGfuwQvvwMay 23, 2023 See more