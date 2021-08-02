Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow live updates from day one in Izu Velodrome

Hello and welcome to live coverage of day one of the track cycling events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It's team pursuit and team sprint action from the Izu Velodrome today - follow updates below:
Once again it's eight teams competing here - USA and defending champions Great Britain will set off second to last and last respectively
It's a 4000m race distance here and the teams will want to set as fast a time as possible to give them the best route to the medal races
Just as we're reflecting on the team sprint the team pursuit is already underway with France
China went very similarly to ROC there and struggled to maintain a blistering start. They've taken second place to Germany will take top spot. Here's the qualifying rankings:
1 Germany 32.102
2 China 32.135
3 Netherlands 32.465
4 ROC 32.476
5 Mexico 33.097
6 Poland 33.244
7 Lithuania 33.276
8 Ukraine 33.542
ROC went on a flyer in the opening lap with the fastest time of 18.582, but faded massively in the second lap to only take third place with a 32.476.
Just China to come now.
Top three currently
1 Germany 32.102
2 Netherlands 32.465
3 Mexico 33.097
Germany, the world champions, have lived up to expectations and soared into the lead - 18.685 opening lap with a finishing time of 32.102
Opening laps in the event so far have been all a shade over 19 seconds. Mexico managed to do the slowest lap (19.177) but then take the lead (33.097).
The Netherlands have just been on their turn and were the first team under 19 seconds for the opening lap (18.966) and now lead with a time of 32.465
We're three teams into qualifying and Poland are now top of the standings:
1 Poland 33.244
2 Lithuania 33.276
3 Ukraine 33.542
A reminder that all eight teams will make it through the qualifying round, but a better time will see you seeded more highly and against a team with a worse qualifying time
So there's the first benchmark, a 33.542 time for Ukraine.
Ukraine are just about to begin the Tokyo 2020 track cycling events with their team sprint qualifying
Here's are full list of events today:
Monday, August 2, 3.30pm - 6.30pm Japan/7.30am - 10.30am UK
Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Women's Team Sprint First round
Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Women's Team Sprint Finals
Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
This is the order of qualifying for the team sprint:
1 Ukraine
2 Lithuania
3 Poland
4 Mexico
5 Netherlands
6 Germany
7 Russian Olympic Committee
8 China
The women's team sprint starts with the eight teams taking on qualifying, which sees each team take on a two-lap timed progression. The teams are then seeded by their qualifying times for the first round
In to the second week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and it's time for the track cycling to get underway!
Day one sees action from the team sprint and team pursuit. The women's team sprint gets us underway today with qualifying, with the gold medal decided by the end of the session.