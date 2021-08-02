Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow live updates from day one in Izu Velodrome

Refresh

Once again it's eight teams competing here - USA and defending champions Great Britain will set off second to last and last respectively

It's a 4000m race distance here and the teams will want to set as fast a time as possible to give them the best route to the medal races

Just as we're reflecting on the team sprint the team pursuit is already underway with France

China went very similarly to ROC there and struggled to maintain a blistering start. They've taken second place to Germany will take top spot. Here's the qualifying rankings: 1 Germany 32.102

2 China 32.135

3 Netherlands 32.465

4 ROC 32.476

5 Mexico 33.097

6 Poland 33.244

7 Lithuania 33.276

8 Ukraine 33.542

ROC went on a flyer in the opening lap with the fastest time of 18.582, but faded massively in the second lap to only take third place with a 32.476. Just China to come now.

Top three currently 1 Germany 32.102

2 Netherlands 32.465

3 Mexico 33.097

Germany, the world champions, have lived up to expectations and soared into the lead - 18.685 opening lap with a finishing time of 32.102

Opening laps in the event so far have been all a shade over 19 seconds. Mexico managed to do the slowest lap (19.177) but then take the lead (33.097). The Netherlands have just been on their turn and were the first team under 19 seconds for the opening lap (18.966) and now lead with a time of 32.465

We're three teams into qualifying and Poland are now top of the standings: 1 Poland 33.244

2 Lithuania 33.276

3 Ukraine 33.542

A reminder that all eight teams will make it through the qualifying round, but a better time will see you seeded more highly and against a team with a worse qualifying time

So there's the first benchmark, a 33.542 time for Ukraine.

Ukraine are just about to begin the Tokyo 2020 track cycling events with their team sprint qualifying

Here's are full list of events today: Monday, August 2, 3.30pm - 6.30pm Japan/7.30am - 10.30am UK Women's Team Sprint Qualifying Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying Women's Team Sprint First round Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying Women's Team Sprint Finals Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

This is the order of qualifying for the team sprint:



1 Ukraine

2 Lithuania

3 Poland

4 Mexico

5 Netherlands

6 Germany

7 Russian Olympic Committee

8 China

The women's team sprint starts with the eight teams taking on qualifying, which sees each team take on a two-lap timed progression. The teams are then seeded by their qualifying times for the first round