Tour de France 2021 LIVE stage 20: Time trial from Libourne to Saint-Émilion

Good morning cycling fans and welcome to live coverage from stage 20 of the Tour de France 2021, the final time trial from Libourn to Saint-Émilion.
Start time: 1.05pm French time (12.05pm BST )
Estimated finish: 5.55pm French time (4.55pm BST)
The first bit of news this morning is that Mark Cavendish has responded after a video emerged of him shouting at a team mechanic before the start of stage 19.
Cavendish was having problems with his bike before the start in Mourenx, making his frustration clear in front of fans.
He has now shared an Instagram post explaining the reasons for his outburst.
Read the full story here: Mark Cavendish responds after video emerges of him shouting at mechanic at Tour de France
Here's how the overall standings look heading into the final general classification stage of the race:
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 79-40-09
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 5-45
3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-51
4. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r Citroën Team, at 8-18
5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 8-50
6. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 10-11
7. Alexey Lusenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 11-22
8. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 12-46
9. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain Victorious, at 13-48
10. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 16-25
Almost six minutes for Tadej Pogačar is going to be almost impossible to overturn in 30km, unless something goes catastrophically for the Slovenian, but the race isn't over until Paris.
Today's stage starts at 1.05pm French time (that's 12.05 British time).
The estimate finish for today's stage is around 5.55pm French time (4.55pm British time) .
Here is the profile for today's TT.
So it looks like a mostly flat course, with some lumps in the middle section and then a final ramp up to the line.
There are no classified climbs on this stage, BUT as we learned from the stage five TT, the profiles can be deceiving, so expect this to be much hillier than it looks on paper.
At 30.8km its also a very similar length to the stage five TT, which was absolutely dominated by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who won the stage by 20 seconds over Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), and put himself in position to take over the yellow jersey in the process.
Hello cycling fans!
Cycling Weekly news editor Alex Ballinger here, bringing you the morning updates ahead of stage 20 of the Tour de France 2021, the final time trial that will decide the winner of this year's race (before the processional sprint stage tomorrow).
Let's take a look at the profile: