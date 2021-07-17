Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times
All the start times for the penultimate stage
By Jonny Long
The penultimate stage of the 2021 Tour de France is the stage 20 time trial, a final test for Tadej Pogačar and a chance for the rest of the top ten to improve or defend their position in the general classification.
If he repeats his stage five performance, Pogačar will take a fourth stage victory this race, and a third in four days.
Only six seconds separate second-place Jonas Vingegaard and third-place Richard Carapaz, the young Dane the stronger time trialler and expected to protect his runner-up spot.
For Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Küng, he has a chance to take a much-needed stage win for his French team, after the Swiss specialist was beaten by Pogačar in the first TT in the opening week.
All start times for the Tour de France 2021 stage 20 time trial (all French local time)
13:05:00 - Tim Declerq (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:06:30 - Cees Bol (Ned) DSM
13:08:00 - Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:09:30 - Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:11:00 - Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13:12:30 - Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel Start-Up Nation
13:14:00 - Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:15:30 - Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
13:17:00 - Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
13:18:30 - Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis
13:20:00 - Jérémy Cabot (Fra) Total Energies
13:21:30 - Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka NextHash
13:23:00 - Julien Simon (Fra) Total Energies
13:24:30 - Nils Eekhoff (Ned) DSM
13:26:00 - Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) DSM
13:27:30 - Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain-Victorious
13:29:00 - André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
13:30:30 - Carlos Barbero (Esp) Team Qhubeka NextHash
13:32:00 - Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
13:33:30 - Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka NextHash
13:35:00 - Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka NextHash
13:36:30 - Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
13:38:00 - Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
13:39:30 - Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:41:00 - Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:42:30 - Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:44:00 - Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
13:45:30 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
13:47:00 - Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) UAE Team Emirates
13:48:30 - Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech
13:50:00 - Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) BikeExchange
13:51:30 - Casper Pedersen (Den) DSM
13:53:00 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13:54:30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo
13:56:00 - Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
13:57:30 - Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
13:59:00 - Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
14:00:30 - Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
14:02:00 - Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Alpecin-Fenix
14:03:30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange
14:05:00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange
14:06:30 - Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14:08:00 - Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious
14:09:30 - Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
14:11:00 - Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar
14:12:30 - Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates
14:14:00 - Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
14:15:30 - Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar
14:17:00 - Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels
14:18:30 - Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
14:20:00 - Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
14:21:30 - Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic
14:23:00 - Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar
14:24:30 - Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
14:26:00 - Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels
14:27:30 - Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:29:00 - Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto-Soudal
14:31:00 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
14:33:00 - Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis
14:35:00 - Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis
14:37:00 - Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels
14:39:00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange
14:41:00 - Georg Zimmerman (Ger) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
14:43:00 - Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Energies
14:45:00 - Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
14:47:00 - Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2r Citroën
14:49:00 - Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
14:51:00 - Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Premier Tech
14:53:00 - Victor De La Parte (Esp) Total Energies
14:55:00 - Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
14:57:00 - Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
14:59:00 - Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r Citroën
15:01:00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
15:03:00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
15:05:00 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
15:07:00 - Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Energies
15:09:00 - Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Premier Tech
15:11:00 - Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
15:13:00 - Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
15:15:00 - Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
15:17:00 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:19:00 - Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
15:21:00 - Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2r Citroën
15:23:00 - Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Fenix
15:25:00 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-Nippo
15:27:00 - Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Premier Tech
15:29:00 - Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
15:31:00 - Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
15:33:00 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
15:35:00 - Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
15:37:00 - Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
15:39:00 - Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:41:00 - Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels
15:43:00 - Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
15:45:00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Energies
15:47:00 - Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Total Energies
15:49:00 - Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
15:51:00 - Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
15:53:00 - Mark Donovan (GBr) DSM
15:55:00 - Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:57:00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:59:00 - Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
16:01:00 - Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
16:03:00 - Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
16:05:00 - Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Premier Tech
16:07:00 - Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16:09:00 - Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels
16:11:00 - Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
16:13:00 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
16:15:00 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16:17:00 - Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:19:00 - Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious
16:21:00 - Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
16:23:00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:25:00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic
16:27:00 - Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16:29:00 - Ion Izaguirre (Esp) Astana Premier Tech
16:31:00 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers
16:33:00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar
16:35:00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo
16:37:00 - Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels
16:39:00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16:41:00 - Sergio Henao (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash
16:43:00 - Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Vism
16:45:00 - Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
16:47:00 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious
16:49:00 - Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious
16:51:00 - Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2r Citroën
16:53:00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché Wanty Gobert
16:55:00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) BikeExchange
16:57:00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
16:59:00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
17:01:00 - Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
17:03:00 - Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious
17:05:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
17:07:00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech
17:09:00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar
17:11:00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
17:13:00 - Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r Citroën
17:15:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) Ineos Grenadiers
17:17:00 - Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
17:19:00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
