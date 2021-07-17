Tour de France: Stage 20 time trial start times

The penultimate stage of the 2021 Tour de France is the stage 20 time trial, a final test for Tadej Pogačar and a chance for the rest of the top ten to improve or defend their position in the general classification.

If he repeats his stage five performance, Pogačar will take a fourth stage victory this race, and a third in four days.

Only six seconds separate second-place Jonas Vingegaard and third-place Richard Carapaz, the young Dane the stronger time trialler and expected to protect his runner-up spot.

For Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Küng, he has a chance to take a much-needed stage win for his French team, after the Swiss specialist was beaten by Pogačar in the first TT in the opening week.

All start times for the Tour de France 2021 stage 20 time trial (all French local time)

13:05:00 - Tim Declerq (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:06:30 - Cees Bol (Ned) DSM

13:08:00 - Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:09:30 - Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:11:00 - Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

13:12:30 - Reto Hollenstein (Sui) Israel Start-Up Nation

13:14:00 - Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:15:30 - Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

13:17:00 - Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation

13:18:30 - Jelle Wallays (Bel) Cofidis

13:20:00 - Jérémy Cabot (Fra) Total Energies

13:21:30 - Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka NextHash

13:23:00 - Julien Simon (Fra) Total Energies

13:24:30 - Nils Eekhoff (Ned) DSM

13:26:00 - Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) DSM

13:27:30 - Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain-Victorious

13:29:00 - André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

13:30:30 - Carlos Barbero (Esp) Team Qhubeka NextHash

13:32:00 - Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

13:33:30 - Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Qhubeka NextHash

13:35:00 - Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka NextHash

13:36:30 - Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

13:38:00 - Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

13:39:30 - Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:41:00 - Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:42:30 - Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:44:00 - Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix

13:45:30 - Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates

13:47:00 - Vegard Stake Laengen (Den) UAE Team Emirates

13:48:30 - Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech

13:50:00 - Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) BikeExchange

13:51:30 - Casper Pedersen (Den) DSM

13:53:00 - Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

13:54:30 - Stefan Bissegger (Sui) EF Education-Nippo

13:56:00 - Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

13:57:30 - Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix

13:59:00 - Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation

14:00:30 - Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

14:02:00 - Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Alpecin-Fenix

14:03:30 - Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange

14:05:00 - Luka Mezgec (Slo) BikeExchange

14:06:30 - Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

14:08:00 - Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious

14:09:30 - Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

14:11:00 - Carlos Verona (Esp) Movistar

14:12:30 - Marc Hirschi (Sui) UAE Team Emirates

14:14:00 - Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ag2r Citroën

14:15:30 - Ivan Garcia Cortina (Esp) Movistar

14:17:00 - Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels

14:18:30 - Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

14:20:00 - Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis

14:21:30 - Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic

14:23:00 - Jorge Arcas (Esp) Movistar

14:24:30 - Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

14:26:00 - Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels

14:27:30 - Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:29:00 - Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto-Soudal

14:31:00 - Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

14:33:00 - Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Cofidis

14:35:00 - Jesus Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

14:37:00 - Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels

14:39:00 - Michael Matthews (Aus) BikeExchange

14:41:00 - Georg Zimmerman (Ger) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

14:43:00 - Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Energies

14:45:00 - Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

14:47:00 - Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2r Citroën

14:49:00 - Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

14:51:00 - Alex Aranburu (Esp) Astana Premier Tech

14:53:00 - Victor De La Parte (Esp) Total Energies

14:55:00 - Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

14:57:00 - Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo

14:59:00 - Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r Citroën

15:01:00 - Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar

15:03:00 - Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

15:05:00 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

15:07:00 - Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Energies

15:09:00 - Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Premier Tech

15:11:00 - Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

15:13:00 - Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

15:15:00 - Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

15:17:00 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:19:00 - Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis

15:21:00 - Michael Schär (Sui) Ag2r Citroën

15:23:00 - Silvan Dillier (Sui) Alpecin-Fenix

15:25:00 - Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-Nippo

15:27:00 - Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana Premier Tech

15:29:00 - Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

15:31:00 - Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo

15:33:00 - Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ

15:35:00 - Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious

15:37:00 - Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo

15:39:00 - Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:41:00 - Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels

15:43:00 - Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

15:45:00 - Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Energies

15:47:00 - Cristian Rodriguez (Esp) Total Energies

15:49:00 - Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

15:51:00 - Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo

15:53:00 - Mark Donovan (GBr) DSM

15:55:00 - Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:57:00 - Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:59:00 - Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

16:01:00 - Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation

16:03:00 - Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers

16:05:00 - Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Premier Tech

16:07:00 - Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

16:09:00 - Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels

16:11:00 - Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates

16:13:00 - Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma

16:15:00 - Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

16:17:00 - Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:19:00 - Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious

16:21:00 - Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

16:23:00 - Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:25:00 - Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic

16:27:00 - Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

16:29:00 - Ion Izaguirre (Esp) Astana Premier Tech

16:31:00 - Jonathan Castroviejo (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers

16:33:00 - Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar

16:35:00 - Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

16:37:00 - Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels

16:39:00 - Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

16:41:00 - Sergio Henao (Col) Team Qhubeka-NextHash

16:43:00 - Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Vism

16:45:00 - Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo

16:47:00 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious

16:49:00 - Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain-Victorious

16:51:00 - Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2r Citroën

16:53:00 - Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché Wanty Gobert

16:55:00 - Esteban Chaves (Col) BikeExchange

16:57:00 - Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

16:59:00 - David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

17:01:00 - Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo

17:03:00 - Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-Victorious

17:05:00 - Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

17:07:00 - Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Premier Tech

17:09:00 - Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar

17:11:00 - Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

17:13:00 - Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r Citroën

17:15:00 - Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) Ineos Grenadiers

17:17:00 - Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

17:19:00 - Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates