Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard face-off in Pyrenees

ELISA LONGO BORGHINI ABANDONS GIRO DONNE AFTER CRASH Elisa Longo Borghini will not start the Giro Donne this morning after falling heavily on the descent to the finish of yesterday's stage five in Ceres. The Lidl-Trek rider went to hospital for check-ups, specifically for concussion and an x-ray on her pelvis. In a post on social media last night the team said: "She underwent an x-ray of pelvis and right shoulder, which ruled out the presence of fractures. She also underwent a brain scan, as she hit her head during the crash (though without damage to her helmet), which came back negative of any injuries." However, it decided this morning that due to the fact she was still in considerable pain, she would not start. Longo Borghini had already won stage four, and was lying in 17th place on GC.



SO JUST WHO IS LAURENT GINA? Laurent Gina is new rider in town, according to the numerous cardboard placards held up by roadside fans screaming his name. Except there is no Laurent Gina on the start list. There's not even a pro cyclist, man or woman, going by that name. So who is Laurent Gina? Tom Davidson takes up the story.

IS 'SAFER' SAFE ENOUGH? RIDERS CALL FOR DOWNHILL FINISHES TO BE SCRAPPED The riders have been talking about safety on this Tour, following the death of Gino Mäder in the Tour de Suisse. The Swiss rider crashed on a high-speed descent. It is downhill descents to the finish that are attracting attention, such as stage 14 to Morzine and stage 17 to Courchevel. Tour de France organiser ASO has put extra safety measures in, but some riders don't think it is enough. Matteo Jorgensen of Movistar says he thinks downhill finishes should be scrapped, while Soudal-Quick Step's Michael Mørkøv says he will "never appreciate downhill finishes", with others echoing their views. See the full story here.

A day off for Jasper (Image credit: Getty Images) Jasper Philipsen has won two of the two sprints that have been contested so far at this Tour de France. But today he'll have a break – if you can call climbing all these mountains a break. Not that it's all been simple. Both Philipsen and Mark Cavendish had some pretty choice words to describe yesterday's crash-marred stage. The Belgian told Cycling Weekly: "I’m just really happy and proud that we have such a strong team and leadout, even in a f***ed up situation like today, actually." His British rival told the assembled press: "It was carnage. Every team would have had a plan for that final and I would bet there wasn’t any of them that went right, apart from Jumbo who were the guys into the narrow roads early."