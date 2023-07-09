Tour de France stage 9 LIVE: Yellow jersey showdown on Puy de Dôme

Refresh

145km to go: Japser Philipsen rolls off the front of the peloton to collect a whopping one point. I guess they all count.

147km to go: Lilian Calmejane is, justifiably, very annoyed to hit the tarmac after a fan's set of flags in tribute to Poulidor have gotten wrapped up in his bike's bars and sent him to the deck.

151km to go: Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) clips off the front to claim the intermediate sprint points, probably more for the small financial rewards than a earnest pursuit of the green jersey competition.

Who's in the break? The 14 escapees are: Neilson Powless (EF Education) Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) Clement Berthet (AG2R Citroen) Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) David de la Cruz (Astana) Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X) Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) They have an advantage of 3-20 now.

155km to go: The situation seems to have finally settled down now! The break's gap is 2-46.

162km to go: Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) goes off the front and Alberto Bettiol (Ef Education-EasyPost) marks him. The Italian isn't doing any work though so we'll see how keen the Danish champion is on trying to close the 1-15 gap on his own. The peloton is 1-39 behind the break. Now Alaphilippe tries to get across to them.

166km to go: The peloton is back together again. Now Alpahilippe goes! Arkea and Ineos try to get involved. There's a group of close to ten. Rui Costa (Intermarche) and Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) are among them. No, the peloton reels them in again. The break has 43 seconds.

168km to go: Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) tries to push clear but he's makred by James Shaw. At the back DSM sprinter Sam Welsford is dropped. Now Egan Bernal goes off the front and Fred Wright follows him. They come back but Wright has another dig. This is moving faster than I can type.

169km to go: The pace in the peloton is still high and the break's advantage has fallen to 45 seconds. Soudal - Quick-Step are mostly responsible, seemingly keen to set it up for Julian Alaphilippe.

Captain America is out (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO / Getty) US champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) who crash a few stages back, doesn't start the race today having succumbed to his injuries.

172km to go: Mads Pedersen now rolls through. They're not soft pedalling, the effort is clear from their faces.

173km to go: Kasper Asgreen (Souda - Quick-Step) is driving the peloton on.

173km to go: The chase group has been brought to heel. An Uno-X rider is now trying his luck. Oh no, he's been caught now.

175km to go: Among the teams to have missed the first move are Ineos Grenadiers who have three riders now marking moves off the front of the peloton including Michal Kwiatkowski.

176km to go: A break fo around 15 riders has over a minute on the pleoton but a raft of riders are now trying to chase including Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert. The front group contains talented climbers Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost). I'll get a full list when it settles down a bit.

Tributes for Raymond Poulidor As well as being forever associated with the finish of today's stage, Poulidor lived in the region of the town of today's start so the tributes to the great who died in 2019 were out in force. (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Getty) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty) (Image credit: Michael Steele / Getty)

Emotional day for Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Getty) It was an emotional moment at the start today as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was presented with a memorial bike and a portrait of his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor. Poulidor is forever associated with the Puy de Dôme because of his battle with Jacques Anquetil there in 1964. Anquetile was in the yellow jersey and with a time trial the next day, Anquetil's best discipline, it was crucial for Poulidor to put time into him, not just to take the jersey but to give himself a realistic chance of victory. Having been dropped by the Spaniards who would contest the stage victory Federico Bahamontes and Julio Jimenez, the pair rode together until Poulidor attacked in the final kilometer. He came up 14 seconds short of taking the jersey though. But, the more popular of the two, he was roared on by the crowd all the way.