Tour de France stage four LIVE: Tours to Châteauroux

Hello and welcome to Cycling Weekly's live coverage from stage six of the Tour de France 2021.
Stage start time: 13.55 (12.55 UK time)
Stage finish time: 17.26 to 17.44
Tour de France standings
Who's out after stage five?
Tour de France 2021 route
How to watch the Tour de France 2021
Tour de France 2021 start list
Follow live updates here:
Refresh
The route for today looks to be a pretty straightforward sprint stage of 160.4km, with just the one category four climb to tackle midway through.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage five of the Tour de France 2021!
The action gets underway at 13.55 local time (12.55 UK time), but we'll have plenty of build up ahead of the race itself.