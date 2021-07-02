Tour de France stage seven LIVE: Vierzon to Le Creusot

Refresh

Its attack after attack so far with riders like Mads Pedersen, Anthony Turgis, Nils Eekhoff, Magnus Cort and the perviously mentioned all trying to get up the road. 235km to go with no break yet.

I don't think this break is going anywhere as so many riders want to get into the breakaway. De Gendt and co joined Campenaerts but the peloton also rejoined too. 5km done already. Wout van Aert and Lukas Pöstlberger launch the next move.

We are racing! Immediately an attack from Victor Campenaerts. Everyone else looking around for a moment before Thomas De Gendt, Matej Mohorič and a few others to kick on.

We've just set off on our Départ fictif and the neutral zone. We have just over 6km of this before the proper racing on the 249.5km stage. Plenty of hills later on today with the first category two climb appearing at the Tour this year. It's a lovely warm day in central France with maximum of 24 degrees C today which is expected at the finish.

This was a special moment in Châteauroux yesterday though, wasn't it?

Today is the day where we join the route that we would've seen had the race started in København, Denmark. Instead, we have started at in Brittany so some adjustments were made, hence the length of the stage.

Cavendish was saying, on the Bradley Wiggins Show, that the green jersey has now been geared towards the sprinters again whereas before it was over the climbs which Peter Sagan cleaned up. So there is a possibility for him to go to green but he needs to get over the climbs.

Today is a massive day in the Tour. The longest day on the race in 21 years! Just a smidge under 250km of racing to be done and it's not going to be easy flat terrain. That's because the climbs are beckoning as we start to head into the Alps!

A reminder that's it's an early start today, with the race rolling out of Vierzon at 11am local time, aiming for a usual finish time between 17.05 and 17.42 depending on how fast the peloton ride the stage. That speed at the beginning will largely depend on how easily the breakaway gets clear - if there's a big fight to be in there then the speed could be pretty high for the flatter opening sections of the stage.

This is today's profile. The bulk of the climbing is backloaded into the second half of the route, with a category two climb (with bonus seconds at the summit) the biggest test, topping out at around 18km to go. (Image credit: ASO)