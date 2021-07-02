Tour de France 2021: Geraint Thomas says 'I’m suffering but hopefully I start to feel better soon'
The Ineos co-leader is concerned about the mountain stages this weekend
Geraint Thomas has admitted he’s suffering in the Tour de France 2021 after his crash on stage three.
The Ineos Grenadiers co-leader lost contact with the group of favourites on one of the climbs during a tough stage seven from Vierzon to Le Creusot, but managed to fight his way back.
After finishing with the general classification group, Thomas was concerned about the upcoming alpine stages this weekend.
Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France, said: “I’m suffering, but hopefully I start to feel better soon. Or maybe not with the next two days…”
The Welshman has been suffering from the lingering effects of a crash early on stage three, when he went down and suffered a dislocated shoulder.
Thomas’s race looked like it could be over in the immediate aftermath of the crash, before a race doctor popped his collarbone back into place, with Thomas able to continue.
While he has pressed on despite the pain in his shoulder, Thomas battled through the stage five time trial to minimise his losses.
On stage seven, Thomas was briefly dropped on the penultimate climb of the day, Signal d’Uchon, before he was able to pace his way back onto the group containing race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
Meanwhile Primož Roglič, Pogačar’s biggest rival before the race, was also dropped on the climb but wasn’t able to catch the group, eventually losing around four minutes.
Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has also been suffering with injuries he suffered in his own crash on stage three.
On his own crash, Thomas said: “I didn’t want to go 100 per cent. I was still in contact with 200m to go, so I just tried to pace it. I came back and it was okay in the end.
“It was quite a big crash and it’s easy to say ‘it’s okay’ but It takes a lot out of you, as you can see with Roglič. I didn’t want to go 100 per cent, I was still in contact with 200m to go, so I just tried to pace it. I came back and it was okay in the end.”
>>> Primož Roglič loses time as he suffers through hectic Tour de France stage seven
Thomas now sits 13th overall, 5-29 behind race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and around 1-45 behind Tadej Pogačar.
-
-
Tour de France standings: The latest results from the French Grand Tour
Who are the winners and losers in the early battles for the yellow, green, white and polka-dot jerseys at the 2021 race around France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Assos Skharab sunglasses review
The Swiss brand's new Italian-made shades are designed to take on the big eyewear brands with their racy looks and lower price
By Simon Smythe •
-
Primož Roglič loses time as he suffers through hectic Tour de France stage seven
The Slovenian is still hurting from his stage three crash
By Jonny Long •
-
Matej Mohorič solos to epic victory on Tour de France 2021 stage seven as Van der Poel holds onto yellow
The GC riders came out to play in the peloton and the breakaway on the longest Tour stage in 21 years
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tweets of the week: Tour de France special, featuring Lance Armstrong and the Küng-Rolland rivalry
Here are our favourite tweets from the opening week of the Tour de France 2021
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: Mark Cavendish says green jersey competition suited to pure sprinters this year
Gone are the days of intermediate sprints at the other side of mountains for Peter Sagan to mop up maximum points
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Cav's road back to the Tour de France
At the end of the 2020 season Mark Cavendish was out of contract and, he thought, out of options. Now he's back winning stages of the Tour de France
By Peter Cossins •
-
Geraint Thomas expects aggressive start to Tour de France mountains: 'We'll see how UAE hold up in the Alps'
The Welshman has promised an exciting race for fans as Ineos and Jumbo-Visma have no option but to attack Tadej Pogačar
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France stage seven LIVE: Vierzon to Le Creusot
Live action from the longest stage of the Tour de France 2021
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Number 32 'less of a shock' for Mark Cavendish, who marvels at Tour de France sprint speed...and he's still the fastest
A second win followed by a captivating breakdown of how he did it. Cavendish wows once more
By Jonny Long •