Tour de France stage one LIVE: Bilbao to Bilbao

Follow live updates from the stage one of the 2023 Tour de France.
One of the toughest opening stages in recent Tour history awaits the 176 riders in the peloton today.
Five categorised climbs and over 3000m of total elevation are on the menu as the race begins with a 182km loop in the Basque Country, starting and finishing in Bilbao.
The riders roll out at 12:30 CET (11:30 BST) for the neutralised start before the flag drops at 12:55 CET (11:55 BST).
The expected finish time in Bilbao is between 17:15 - 17:42 CET (16:15 - 16:42 BST)
I'm Richard Abraham and I'll be kicking off CW's live coverage of this year's Tour. Tweet me your questions and comments @rabrahamcycling
Despite that wrist injury that has seen him race just x days since April, Tadej Pogačar also recognises that there are real opportunities to be seized in the opening stages of this year's Tour.
Twenty days would be a long time to defend the yellow jersey, mind...
Of course we already know that the 2023 Tour will be, in the words of the race director Christian Prudhomme, "one for the climbers."
Today is a stage where the key GC favourites - Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar chief among them - will have to be alert and on their guard.
Speaking ahead of the race, defending champion Vingegaard said he expects his Slovenian rival to attack early on in the race.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of today's opening stage of the 2023 Tour de France.
One of the most hotly anticipated days of the cycling year is upon us. Who will win the first stage and don the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France?
Looking at today's stage profile, I think we can say that it won't be a sprinter. There's barely a metre of flat road.
