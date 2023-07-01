Tour de France stage one LIVE: Bilbao to Bilbao

Follow live updates from the stage one of the 2023 Tour de France.

One of the toughest opening stages in recent Tour history awaits the 176 riders in the peloton today.

Five categorised climbs and over 3000m of total elevation are on the menu as the race begins with a 182km loop in the Basque Country, starting and finishing in Bilbao.

The riders roll out at 12:30 CET (11:30 BST) for the neutralised start before the flag drops at 12:55 CET (11:55 BST).

The expected finish time in Bilbao is between 17:15 - 17:42 CET (16:15 - 16:42 BST)

I'm Richard Abraham and I'll be kicking off CW's live coverage of this year's Tour. Tweet me your questions and comments @rabrahamcycling