Newly formed Denver Disruptors NCL team to make its debut at Tucson Bicycle Classic
The pro team will tackle a full season of NCL and domestic racing including Redlands, Joe Martin, Tulsa Tough and America's Dairylands
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Denver Disruptors, one of two new professional cycling teams formed by the National Cycling League (NCL), today announced its plans to tackle a season of both NCL and domestic cycling events, starting with the Tucson Bicycle Classic on March 3.
The Colorado-based team is made up of eight men and eight women, led by former Paris-Nice winner Sergio Henao and two-time Canadian Olympian and World Champion Leah Kirchmann.
“You can’t replicate the intensity and tension of racing in training, which means racing is one of the most important components of training,” said Svein Tuft, a 14-time Canadian national champion, finisher of 11 Grand Tours and Head Coach of the Denver Disruptors.
"The Denver Disruptors are going to race to win throughout the season, and we’re putting a big emphasis on August when we have the opportunity to dominate a series of races in Colorado.”
The team's schedule includes domestic classics such as Redlands, Joe Martin, Tulsa Tough and America's Dairylands.
Being an official NCL team, the Disruptors will, of course, prioritize the four-race NCL calendar with the hopes of winning a slice of the $1 million prize purse at the end of the season.
Making its debut on April 8, 2023, the National Cycling League is an all-new take on American bike racing with the goal of reigniting America's cycling fandom.
The championship-style race series will take place in the heart of America's some of biggest cities, where teams will compete at criterium-like races, earning points along the way for a chance of winning the largest prize in the history of American criterium racing,
Unlike traditional racing, the first person across the finish line may or may not be the winner. Instead, the NCL will operate on a points-based scoring system in which points are earned after each lap. Additionally, the NCL will feature a virtual racing component. The riders will be outfitted with wearable technology to stream data live during races so fans will be able to race alongside the pros in real-time via a virtual platform.
For its inaugural 2023 season, the NCL launched two dedicated, co-ed professional teams who will compete in the series and other American races throughout the year. The goal is that each host city will soon have a city-based team of its own.
The NCL season kicks off in Miami Beach, home of the NCL pro team, the Miami Nights. The second race will take place in Atlanta, GA, on May 14, before heading to the home of the Denver Disruptors, in Denver, Colo. on August 13th. The season's finale will take place in Washington D.C. on September 10th.
Existing teams like L39ion of Los Angeles and the Miami Blazers announced that they have no interest in partaking in this new form of racing, and as of yet it is unclear teams will contest the two NCL squads in the series.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
Paris-Nice 2023 route: demanding and hilly course awaits riders
Full details of the updated 2023 Paris-Nice route have been published and it includes some appetising highlights.
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Paris-Nice 2023 start list: Line-ups for the 81st Race to the Sun
List of riders and teams taking part in Paris-Nice 2023
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Maryland Cycling Classic set to return to Baltimore on September 3, 2023
Maryland Cycling Classic set to make its return to Baltimore on September 3, 2023
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
L39ION of LA and The Miami Blazers have no intention to partake in the National Cycling League
As the National Cycling League, and its all-new take on American bike racing, readies for kick off on April 8th, two of two of America's biggest criterium teams announce their non-participation
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Developing great bike racers and good people - Jonathan Vaughters and Rusty Miller have big goals for the EF Education-ONTO junior program
In partnering with the ONTO Junior Racing Program, EF Education becomes the only WorldTour program with a junior team.
By Jessica Alexander • Published
-
The National Cycling League announces the dates of its inaugural 2023 season
The National Cycling League (NCL) today announced its inaugural 2023 season with four races in Miami Beach, Atlanta, Denver and Washington, D.C.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
The National Cycling League announces its first teams, stacked with internationally known talent
The National Cycling League announces its first teams, stacked with internationally known riders
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and NFL pros pump $7.5m into the new US cycling league
"The goal is for our teams to instantly become the top teams in U.S. pro racing next year," says National Cycling League CEO
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
'We all deserve an opportunity' - riders react as two trans women finish in CX Nationals top 5
What does the sixth place finisher think? “I think we all raced well."
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
An inaugural U.S. National Gravel Championship to be held in 2023
USA Cycling announces dates and locations for 12 of the 18 National championship events in 2023
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published