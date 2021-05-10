Sarah Storey received retroactive TUE for asthma inhaler at London 2012 Paralympics

Paralympic cyclist Sarah Storey was issued with a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) after a urine sample at the London 2012 Paralympics was found to have a level of salbutamol over the permitted limit, the Times has revealed.

Salbutamol is a drug used to treat asthma, and athletes are allowed to use it in specified quantities, but it's also considered to be performance-enhancing in high doses so an acceptable limit is set by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Salbutamol was the drug at the centre of Chris Froome’s anti-doping investigation in 2017, of which he was cleared.

Storey’s case came after she was tested regularly following her first gold medal at the London Paralympics in late August 2012, returning an adverse analytical finding soon after and subesequently being issued a TUE permitting the use of the substance. Usually, TUEs are obtained in advance.

That first gold medal was the individual pursuit in her disability category, Britain’s first gold at the Paralympic Games, before going on to win three more in the road race, time trial and 500m time trial. Television footage shows Storey using her inhaler a few minutes after winning the individual pursuit.

Storey told the Times, through her lawyer, that she experienced “breathing difficulties” after the race and used her reliever inhaler as she was about to speak to journalists. She does not deny that she returned an adverse analytical finding.

The now-43-year-old also said that having been diagnosed with asthma as a child she has since become “less inclined” to use her inhaler after races “given the way retroactive TUEs have been portrayed by the press”.

The British Paralympic Association (BPA) has told the Telegraph it’s confident everything was done by the book, with the International Paralympic Committee IPC), WADA and the UCI all aware of the situation.

The IPC has, however, said the BPA took a week to notify them of the adverse finding, and that Storey was not told until after she had won the three other gold medals at the Games. It was after the final medal that the BPA applied for a retroactive TUE on behalf of Storey.

This meant that the adverse finding was not recorded as a positive drugs test. After 2012 the rules on TUEs have changed, and WADA are now the only organisation permitted to grant retroactive TUEs.