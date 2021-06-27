Patrick Lefevere: Sam Bennett Tour de France absence 'says more about him than about me'
The Irish sprinter is not defending the green jersey he won in 2020
Patrick Lefevere has subtly reiterated his stance that Sam Bennett did not have the desire to race the Tour de France.
The manager of Deceuninck – Quick-Step has maintained over the previous few weeks that Bennett, the winner of the points classification in 2020, could have started this year’s race.
Bennett, however, did not take to the start-line in Brest on Saturday owing to a niggling knee problem.
In a further sign of the pair’s fraying relationships, Lefevere has disputed the diagnostic and accused the Irishman of having a “fear of failure” and being a person who “doesn’t dare to tell the truth.”
>>> Live blog: Follow stage two of the Tour de France
The war of words from Lefevere, which are increasing in severity and tone, continued at the start of stage two of this year’s race.
Asked by Cycling Weekly what his thoughts are on the situation, the Belgian said: “I don’t want to speak any more about people who are not here. It says more about him than about me.”
Bennett is expected to leave the Belgian team at the end of the season and join another outfit, ending his two-year spell with Lefevere’s men.
His position in the team at the Tour was replaced by 30-time stage winner Mark Cavendish who is aiming to add to that tally.
“That would be wonderful,” Lefevere said when asked about the possibility of the Briton winning again in the race. "We brought him in at the last minute and we put him on the throne.”
Cavendish was not injured in any of stage’s one big crashes that abruptly ended the Tour for at least four riders, but the sprinter was apprehensive throughout the day, according to his boss.
“He was very nervous,” Lefevere said. “He hasn’t been here for many years and then coming back at the last minute, he feels the race. It’s normal.”
-
-
Chris Froome passed fit to start stage two of Tour de France after evening in hospital
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider was caught up in the second of stage one's massive crashes
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France stage two LIVE: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne
Live updates as the peloton faces a second test on the climbs of Brittany
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Tour de France: Roglič comes third on team-mate's bike as Kruijswijk's snaps and three Jumbo-Visma riders roll in 16-minutes down
It was an eventful day for Primož Roglič's squad, who avoided major disaster despite being caught up in crash-marred opening stage
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage one of the 108th race
There were two gigantic crashes that brought down the vast majority of the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Tour de France 2021
Alaphilippe back on top, Vollering claims La Course, and crashes set the tone - don't miss these moments from the opening day
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
'My goal is not to gain time, my goal is to win': Julian Alaphilippe resumes his never-ending party at the Tour de France
The Frenchman won with a trademark, daring attack to claim the opening stage and first yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Chris Froome caught up in nasty crash on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, loses 14 minutes
The four-time winner is making his Tour comeback this year and was involved in a huge pile-up before the finale
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France live: All the updates from stage one
The Tour is finally here and the Classics specialists are expected to thrive on day one - follow our live coverage here
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Demi Vollering continues her magnificent season winning La Course by Le Tour de France
Another breathless edition of La Course was won by new Dutch superstar Demi Vollering after excellent work from her SD Worx squad.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Tour de France: Alpecin-Fenix will wear special 'Poupou' jersey on stage one
The special jersey was originally just for the team presentation but social media urged the team to race in it for a day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •