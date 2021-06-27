Tour de France stage two LIVE: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne

Refresh

A reminder of the general classification heading into stage two. Alaphilippe leads by 12 seconds, but 14 seconds over one of today's contenders, Roglič. 1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 4-39-05

2. Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange, at 12 seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma, at 14s

4. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, at 18s

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

8. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

10. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, all same time

Away from the race itself, EF-Nippo's Lachlan Morton is taking on the challenge of riding the entire route of the Tour and beating the peloton to Paris. Not only will he be riding the stages, but the Aussie will ride the transfers as well, and won't take any rest days, covering well over 5,000km over the next three weeks. More on that here: Lachlan Morton sets off on solo Tour de France, aiming to beat peloton to Paris

We're around 40 minutes from the neutral start of today's stage.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step have shown off their yellow customisations for Alaphilippe on stage two, with some subtle touches to the Frenchman's Specialized Tarmac.

Hear from the man himself here

Full story on Chris Froome here: Chris Froome passed fit to start stage two of Tour de France after evening in hospital

Marc Hirschi was another one who crashed yesterday, but it appears the Swiss will start stage two on his debut Tour for UAE Team Emirates. The team posted earlier that Hirschi will 'try' to start after suffering pain in his shoulder.

Four-time winner Chris Froome, who went down hard yesterday, has confirmed he will start today, which is great news considering the efforts it's taken him to just reach the Tour.

Let's not forget that yesterday was a brutal day for the peloton, mainly due to the two huge crashes. With so many riders on the ground and injuries, it's astonishing that so far we only have four riders confirmed out: Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team DSM

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis

Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar

This the fourth time the Tour has finished on the Mûr de Bretagne; Cadel Evans won in 2011, Alexis Vuillermoz in 2015, and of course Dan Martin - who is at this Tour - won in 2018.

Of course you can't discount Primož Roglič either. The Jumbo-Visma man rode into third place behind Michael Matthews yesterday and took an early advantage in the GC race on just day one thanks to the bonus seconds. You can read more about that here.

And let's be honest, who can look past this fella again today? Julian Alaphilippe soared into yellow again with a daring attack over 2km from the finish on stage one's final climb, and the Mûr de Bretagne will suit the world champion's attributes too.



Mathieu van der Poel will hope to give it another go today after starting way too far back yesterday, while Wout van Aert may also hope for a better result after not following Alaphilippe's move.

Here's today's profile. As you can see it's another lumpy day with six categorised climbs on fairly twisty roads in the Brittany countryside. The key points of today's stage are of course the two ascents of the Mûr de Bretagne. The first comes around 15km from the finish, the second is the finish. Will anyone go early on the attack on the first ascent?