Chris Froome passed fit to start stage two of Tour de France after evening in hospital
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider was caught up in the second of stage one's massive crashes
Chris Froome was in hospital until the early hours of this morning after falling hard during stage one of the Tour de France, but the Briton will take to the start-line on day two.
The four-time winner was one of numerous riders to be caught up in two large crashes during a stressful opening stage of the Tour, with the Israel Start-Up Nation rider hitting his left side hard during the second big crash just 7km from the finish line.
Froome, who is back racing the Tour for the first time since 2018, was in visible pain in the immediate aftermath of the crash and after making it to the finish more than 14 minutes in arrears surrounded by three teammates, he went to the local hospital for checks.
>>> Tour de France stage two LIVE: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne
Fortunately the examinations returned positive news with no breaks or fractures, but Froome reported on the morning of stage two that he is still suffering from pain even though he will resume the race.
“I hit my left side pretty hard, my left leg and also the chest,” he said in a video posted on his team’s Twitter account. “I went for scans last night, spent the whole evening in hospital and got back at 1am.
Stage 1 of @LeTour #TDF2021 What a day 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YBhM60PFBJJune 27, 2021
“But it’s all good. There are no fractures, [but] there is a lot of swelling and bruising. I am pretty sore this morning [and] I will try and get through today, try and survive the day and stage and hope that over the coming days I will start to feel better.”
It is almost the nightmare scenario for Froome in his first appearance in the race for three years, but he admitted that avoiding the pile-up was an impossible task.
“It was definitely a bit of a crazy stage,” he reflected. “One moment everything was fine, [we were] heading towards the finish in the last 10km, [going] 60 or 70kmh, [and] there was a touch of wheels somewhere in the peloton and it was carnage.
>>> Tour de France: Who's out after stage one of the 108th race?
“There were 50 or 60 riders on the floor, [and] unfortunately there was just nowhere for me to go. I braked as hard as I could but I went into the back of the guys who had crashed in front of me.”
Marc Hirschi, of UAE-Team Emirates, was also involved in the crash but he too will attempt to start stage two.
The Swiss, who only joined the team this season, was the breakthrough rider of the 2020 edition, and is aiming to use this year's race to kick-start a frustrating season so far.
-
-
Tour de France stage two LIVE: Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne
Live updates as the peloton faces a second test on the climbs of Brittany
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Lachlan Morton sets off on solo Tour de France, aiming to beat peloton to Paris
The Australian will ride all the stages and the transfers of the French Grand Tour alone
By Jonny Long •
-
Chris Froome caught up in nasty crash on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, loses 14 minutes
The four-time winner is making his Tour comeback this year and was involved in a huge pile-up before the finale
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chris Froome: The dream scenario would be a result on a stage
The four-time Tour de France winner revealed his goals as he makes his comeback
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chris Froome 'can't wait' for Tour de France return after selection confirmed
The winner of seven Grand Tours will line-up as Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Chris Froome to ride the Tour de France 2021
The Briton will return to the race after a two-edition absence
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Michael Woods to lead Israel Start-Up Nation at Tour de France, no word on Chris Froome yet
The team say their main focus for the race will be on supporting the Canadian
By Jonny Long •
-
Is Chris Froome riding the 2021 Tour de France?
Froome has won four yellow jerseys but there are doubts if he will have the opportunity to win a fifth title
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Chris Froome: ‘I don’t go from this level to winning the Tour de France in a few weeks’
The four-time Tour winner shares his thoughts on his Critérium du Dauphiné form
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Chris Froome on dominance of young riders: ‘15-year-olds can get on Strava and see how Tour de France winners are training’
Froome shares his thoughts on how data has contributed to the rise of young stars
By Jonny Long •