Patrick Lefevere ordered to apologise or pay fine over 'disparaging comments towards women'

Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere has been ordered to apologise or pay a fine over "public comments considered as disparaging towards women" by cycling's governing body.

The UCI's Ethics Commission announced the suspended fine - 20,000 CHF - in a press release on Thursday afternoon, but did not specify what the comments in question were, only saying that there were "two instances".

The fine will not come into force if Lefevere publicly apologises and does not commit a similar breach within the next three years, according to the UCI. As well as the men's Soudal Quick-Step squad, Lefevere is also involved with the AG Insurance-Soudal Women's WorldTour team.

The Quick-Step team boss came under fire last month for comments regarding his rider Julian Alaphilippe, saying that he was out of form due to "too many parties", also referencing his partner Marion Rousse - the Tour de France Femmes director - in the process.

Rousse issued a response to the criticism, saying: "Whatever Mr Lefevere's feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he is doing... Please now stop talking indiscriminately and show more respect and class." Lefevere later said that his words "sound heavier [in English] than I said them in Dutch", but did not publicly apologise.

Geraint Thomas later described the criticism of Alaphilippe as "bonkers", saying he feels sorry for peers criticised in this way.

Lefevere has also faced a backlash for his criticism of Sam Bennett, in particular for comparing the sprinter to a victim of domestic abuse when he was a rider on his team.

On Thursday, the UCI release read: "Following a report concerning Mr Patrick Lefevere, General Manager of the UCI WorldTeam Soudal Quick-Step, for public comments considered as disparaging towards women, the Ethics Commission confirmed that breaches of articles 5 and 6.1 of the Code of Ethics were committed in two instances.

"Mr Lefevere has been requested to make a public statement recognising the inappropriateness of his statements and apologising therefor. A fine of CHF 20,000 has also been imposed, suspended on condition that Mr Lefevere issues a public statement and does not commit a similar breach of the UCI Code of Ethics within the next three years."

Article 5 outlines how its adherents "shall behave in a dignified manner and act with complete honesty, credibility, impartiality and integrity".

Meanwhile, Article 6.1 is about discrimination, and says: "Persons bound by the Code shall not undertake any action, use any denigratory words, or any other means, that offend the human dignity of a person or group of persons".

Lefevere posted on his social media accounts ahead of the judgement being published, but has not publicly commented since.

Soudal Quick-Step declined to comment when contacted by Cycling Weekly.