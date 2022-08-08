Plans to introduce new 'death by dangerous cycling' law 'frustrating in isolation'
Transport secretary Grant Shapps says law will tackle "selfish minority" of cyclists
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Government plans to prosecute cyclists who kill pedestrians in the same way as motorists have been criticised as "frustrating in isolation" by a cycling charity.
On Saturday, the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, revealed plans in The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) for a new law to prosecute dangerous cyclists in order to "impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care".
Matt Mallinder, the director of Cycling UK said that while the charity is not opposed to a new law for dangerous cycling, it should be accompanied by a review of "ineffective" driving offences.
Shapps wrote that a “selfish minority” of cyclists believe they are “immune” to red lights.
“For example, traffic lights are there to regulate all traffic," he said. "But a selfish minority of cyclists appear to believe that they are somehow immune to red lights.
“We need to crack down on this disregard for road safety. Relatives of victims have waited too long for this straightforward measure.”
Under the 1991 Road Traffic Act, a maximum fine of £1,000 can be issued for careless cycling and £2,500 for dangerous cycling. If bodily harm is caused, cyclists can be prosecuted for "wanton and furious driving" under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act, for which the maximum penalty is two years’ imprisonment.
“It’s frustrating to see a new offence for death by dangerous cycling added to the statute book in isolation when it is merely mirroring ineffective driving offences," Mallinder said in a statement. "Cycling UK is not opposed to an update of the law regarding cycling offences, but if government is to proceed with this new law, then it must make finally make good on its commitment of 2014 to review all road traffic offences and sentencing - including the new cycling offence.
“To do less is to ignore the heartache and anguish families of all those thousands – pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists – who see love ones killed on our roads, and then witness the injustice of a failed legal system which allows dangerous drivers continued access to our roads.”
According to a 2020 report (opens in new tab)by the parliamentary advisory council for transport safety, which used Department for Transport numbers, “pedal cyclists and small motorcycles were involved in very few collisions where pedestrians were killed”. In 2019, five pedestrian deaths involved a bicycle. Meanwhile, 48 cyclists and 305 pedestrians were killed by cars.
Shapps wrote: "As we move into an era of sustained mass cycling, a thoroughly good thing, we must bring home to cyclists – too often themselves the victims of careless or reckless motoring – that the obligation to put safety first applies equally to every road user.
"There can be no exceptions."
The Transport Secretary said that he proposed to add the proposal to the transport bill which come before parliament this autumn. It is unclear whether this would change based on the winner of the Conservative Party's leadership election.
In 2014, Cycling UK were part of a group of road safety organisations that got the Government to agree to conduct a full review of road traffic offences and sentencing, after they argued successfully that current definitions for careless and dangerous driving were not working. However, that review has still not happened.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Any death on our roads is a tragedy, and though we have some of the safest roads in the world, the government is committed to making them even safer.
“We are exploring changes to allow dangerous cyclists to be prosecuted more easily and delivering more continuous and direct cycling routes in towns and cities which are physically separated from pedestrians and motor traffic.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Ethan Hayter extends Ineos Grenadiers contract until 2024
Hayter's recent Tour of Poland victory has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Rules are rules': Marianne Vos accepts disqualification at Vårgårda after using 'puppy paws'
Jumbo-Visma legend celebrated win but then was denied victory after rule infraction
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Do you have a bike in your kitchen? Campaign launched to highlight lack of proper bike storage in London
Clean Cities Campaign says more than 60,000 people are waiting for a bike hangar space in London
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Council decision to close 'cycling utopia' Snake Pass branded 'ludicrous'
The A57 between Sheffield and Glossop was closed to motor traffic due to a landslide, but that has now been extended to cyclists and walkers
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Brussels and Paris move to limit cars in city centres
Belgian capital aims to limit cars from this summer, centre of Paris will be largely car-free from 2024
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Active travel charity aims to make National Cycle Network suitable for a 'sensible 12-year-old' alone
Sustrans release report showing huge increase in active travel on Network during pandemic
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Route Plan Roll: The London cycling map that seeks to 'fill in an information gap'
'It's still very hard to understand: is that a place I want to be cycling or not?'
By Adam Becket • Published
-
United States '40 years' behind Europe on bike infrastructure, report says
League of American Bicyclists aim to give communities tools to build safer streets with new report
By Adam Becket • Published
-