Police stop another e-bike rider from delivering food via M6 motorway

The modified e-bike was seized and the rider summoned to court

the seized ebike
(Image credit: Lancs Road Police, X)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Police stopped a delivery rider on the M6 motorway near Preston, Lancashire (UK), on Friday night.

The rider was using the hard shoulder of the motorway as they attempted to deliver fast food, according to Lancashire's Road Policing Unit.

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan the Editor of Cycling Weekly website.

