Primož Roglič unlikely to contest time trial rainbow jersey at Flanders World Championships
'Normally I am not there,' says the Slovenian
By Jonny Long
Primož Roglič has all but ruled out following up his recent Olympic time trial gold medal in Tokyo with a crack at the TT rainbow jersey in Flanders later this month.
"Normally I am not there," the Slovenian said as to whether he will participate in the UCI Road World Championships later this month.
"I want to finish this race [the Vuelta] first and then we look further to the future. But normally I don't participate."
Roglič currently holds a commanding lead in the red jersey, 2-30 over Movistar's Enric Mas and 2-53 over the Spaniard's Colombian team-mate Miguel Ángel López, where he is on the verge of winning a third consecutive Vuelta title.
Stage 19 also marked the Jumbo-Visma rider's 50th day spent in a Grand Tour leader's jersey.
>>> Dan Martin announces retirement from professional cycling
“I was not aware that today I was allowed to put myself in a leader's jersey for the fiftieth time in a Grand Tour,” Roglič admitted. “I'm never too concerned with statistics. I like to hear it and it surprises me in a positive way. Hopefully there will be a few more days.”
He has warned, however, that the race isn't over until he crosses the line of the final time trial, having previously lost the Tour de France in a stage 21 race against the clock.
“Tomorrow's stage is anything but easy," Roglič said yesterday of today's hilly stage 20. "We will also have to remain alert in the individual time trial on Sunday. We know better than anyone that the devil of a Grand Tour is often in the tail. We will have to stay focused and do our very best to take home the red jersey.
"Hopefully, we have enough energy left in the tank to seal the last three weeks with the desired result.”
Following the Vuelta, the only other races Roglič so far has on his calendar for the remainder of the season are two one-day Italian races, the Giro dell'Emilia and Il Lombardia, taking place during the first week of October.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
Dan Martin announces retirement from professional cycling
35-year-old calls time on his career after 14 seasons and 22 victories
By Richard Windsor •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Cort makes it three as Matthews misses out once again on a faster day than the peloton would have liked
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Annemiek Van Vleuten wins Challenge by La Vuelta mountain time trial
Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten pushed close by Marlen Reusser who keeps the overall lead
By Owen Rogers •
-
Caleb Ewan flies to stage five victory at Benelux Tour 2021
The race lead changed after Stefan Bissegger was dropped
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Road World Championships 2021 route: Profiles for the events in Flanders
We are set for yet another exciting World Championships as the races head to Flanders, Belgium with sharp climbs on the menu
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Remco Evenepoel abandons Benelux Tour with stomach issues
The Belgian is aiming to recover in time for the European Championships next week
By Richard Windsor •
-
Marlen Reusser takes solo win on opening stage of Challenge by La Vuelta
The Swiss road champion attacked from a six-woman breakaway to ride on her own to victory
By Owen Rogers •