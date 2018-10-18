Canyon releases a new range of Aeroad bikes, including a 105 equipped model

Canyon Aeroad enters at a lower price point

German brand Canyon has updated its Aeroad range for 2019, introducing a raft of new aero road bikes.

The new bikes fall under the Canyon Aeroad CF SL range moniker, a new range for 2019 that sits underneath the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX range.

In 2018, the Aeroad range consisted of just the Aeroad CF SLX range but 2019, and the introduction of the Aeroad CF SL, will see a total of nine new bikes added to the Aeroad range. The new range is both rim and disc brake at both the top and bottom ends of the range.

The new SL range tops out with the Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0 Di2 and the Aeroad WMN CF SL Disc 8.0 DI2, costing £4249 and £4549 respectively. These top models feature Shimano Ultegra electronic gearing and DT Swiss ARC 1400 wheels as well as Movistar team colours.

One of the biggest changes is that the the Aeroad range now enters the market with the Aeroad CF SL 7.0 and the Aeroad WMN CF SL 7.0, both of which cost £2449 – that’s £750 cheaper than last year. These models are the first time the Aeroad range has been equipped with Shimano 105 R7000, Reynolds AR 58 C wheels and are available in a new silver and black colour. Canyons says that it wanted to make “a race winning set up more attainable than ever”.

In between the top and the bottom bikes sit five other bikes, costing between £2899 and £3799, featuring a smattering of new 105 and Ultegra groupsets and Reynolds wheels.

Canyon says that the new Aeroad CF SL bike features the same aerodynamic design as the higher-end Aeroad CF SLX, but there are differences in stiffness and weight between the two ranges.

Aeroad product manager Julian Biefang said: “The Aeroad CF SL shares the trident 2.0 tubing design developed on the Aeroad CF SLX and sets out to provide the same wind cheating chassis combined with the finest handling”.

Canyon has also updated its Ultimate and Endurace specs and colours for 2019. According to Canyon, the most notable feature of the range is the updated Canyon Ultimate CF SL rim brake bike, which now features the same designs as the Ultimate CF SLX and CF SL disc brakes. According to the brand, this means improved ride compliance and optimised aerodynamics.