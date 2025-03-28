Van Rysel's RCR-F finally launches and it's no longer the cheap option

Van Rysel wants more of your money, but promises aero gains and a premium retail experience.

Van Rysel RCR-F
published

Today sees Van Rysel launch it's new aero-bike, the RCR-F, a bike that has been hiding in plain sight since last year’s Tour de France.

With the bike breaking cover over a year ago, perhaps the only shock should be that we haven't been able to buy one till now. Except there's another surprise with this long-anticipated launch, and that's the price. At 10k, it's no longer the cheapest bike in the pro-tour peloton, with pricing now on a par with direct-to-consumer brand, Canyon.

Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

