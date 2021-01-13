Deals on foul-weather jackets: big savings on Assos, Castelli, Gore, Santini, Sportful and dhb

With the rain setting in again post-Beast from the East, it’s back to business as usual for the British winter weather – and we’ve found some incredible reductions on the jackets you’ll need if you want to get out there and get the miles in on your local loop.
Even after Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas, it still looks as though the big online retailers such as Wiggle, ProBikeKit and Leisure Lakes are reducing stock pretty heavily. When else would you see Assos’s top rain jacket at almost half price, for example?
Cycling Weekly‘s experienced tech team have picked out these deals. There’s nothing here that we wouldn’t ride ourselves.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
40% off Assos rs.SturmPrinz EVO jacket at Wiggle
Wiggle is offering 40 per cent off Assos’s ultimate rain jacket. Assos designed the SturmPrinz to be the absolute best with no compromises and no corners cut, which is why at its full price it’s super expensive. It’s been Assos’s top rain jacket for some time now – we reviewed it in 2014 and had to mark it down for the price – but with this deal that’s not a factor any more.
36-40% of Castelli Velocissimo RoS jacket at Wiggle
- UK:
£190£114-£120
- USA
$263.15$157.89-$166.20
A versatile jacket for all conditions outside the warmest months, the RoS means ‘rain or shine’. Castelli uses Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper X for the front and sleeves, to keep out the weather, while Nano Flex at the back lets built-up heat escape when you’re working hard.
Sportful Women’s Fiandre Ultimate Windstopper Jacket at Wiggle
- UK:
£185£74
- US:
$256.23$102.49 – $145.43
A windstopper designed to be breathable as well as warm, catering for conditions from 0-20ºC, which is a pretty broad range! NoRain fabric keeps the worst of the water off, and this garment offers a second skin fit that will suit those looking for the aerodynamic advantage of doing away with flapping fabric.
Up to 50% off dhb Aeron Storm FLT waterproof jacket at Wiggle
The Storm FLT jacket is designed for foul weather riding and is made from a breathable waterproof laminate that keeps your body at its optimum temperature. FLT means ‘flashlight technology’ – dhb has added carefully placed reflectives to keep you as visible as possible in low light conditions.
40% off Sportful Stelvio jacket at Wiggle
Sportful’s Stelvio bad-weather jacket is exceptionally waterproof and windproof and is made from a Rainwick stretch fabric. This has a three-layer construction with a microporous membrane on the inside that give the jacket excellent breathability. The seams are all taped and it still comes in at a very light 165g.
£100/$120 off Gore C5 Gore-Tex Shakedry 1985 insulated jacket at Wiggle
The Gore Shakedry jacket was a real gamechanger when it was first launched: incredibly lightweight and incredibly waterproof. In this version Gore has added Polartec Alpha insulation to trap in body heat, giving the Shakedry a wider temperature range – now it can perform in cold, winter rain too.
30% off Castelli Gavia jacket at Wiggle
- UK: £340 £238
Castelli’s pro-level bad-weather jacket is made from a mid-weight three-layer Gore-Tex that not only has the waterproofing but also the breathability. Stretch panels made from Gore-Tex Topo ensure a perfect fit and a long tail keeps you protected from road spray. Great saving for UK customers here.
Pearl Izumi Quest Amfib Women’s Jacket at Competitive Cyclist
- US:
$130$89.95
This is a three layer softshell designed for low temperatures and designed to fend of the wind, rain and cold. The fleecy inner provides insulation and there’s a large zipped back pocket to keep all of your kit safely stowed.
Save £56/$91 on Santini Redux Genio gilet at ProBikeKit
Santini’s Redux gilet features a windproof, stretchy Ghisallo fabric over the chest and shoulders with an insulating layer of Polartec Alpha thermodynamic fabric on the inside to keep in the heat. There’s a range of colour ways and sizes still available at ProBikeKit’s price – and it’s a very good one indeed.
20% off Castelli Gabba RoS at Leisure Lakes
- UK: £175 £140
The Castelli Gabba is now a classic, having started a revolution in wet/cold weather gear back in 2010. Now in its fourth iteration, it’s made from Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper, which is lighter than the original fabric and exclusive to Castelli. Still the benchmark if you want to train and race in bad weather. Stock looks limited, so hurry up!
Just remember – there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.