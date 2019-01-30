E-road bike motors: which is the best system for you?

We face off two of the most popular motor systems for e-road bikes

E-road bikes seem to be zeroing in on just a few drive systems. The Fazua bottom bracket motor is used by the Focus Paralane2, which we recently tested, as well as the Pinarello Nytro, Look E765 and a host of other drop bar e-bikes. Ebikemotion’s system uses a rear hub motor and is fitted to the Orbea Gain range as well as the new Ribble SLe and the Wilier Cento1Hy.

Having ridden the two systems back-to-back on the Focus Paralane2 and the Wilier Cento1Hy, we’ve rounded up the two systems’ characteristics and our observations on their performance.

How does the Fazua system work?

The Fazua system uses a motor which sits in the bottom bracket shell and can kick out up to 250 watts and 60Nm of torque. There’s a two sided torque sensor built in, which regulates the power input dependent on the torque that you are applying to the cranks.

As with all e-bike motors, in Europe and Australia assistance cuts out at 25kph, although it can continue up to 32kph in the US. Above this speed, the Fazua system decouples the motor, so there’s no added resistance to pedalling.

The Fazua motor is a bit wider than a standard road bike bottom bracket. This can cause problems with drivetrain alignment. Focus found that it increased wear and so switched to a wider Road Boost axle spacing to match the increased bottom bracket width.

Fazua’s battery weighs 3.3kg, while the motor and bottom bracket assembly weigh a claimed 1.3kg, for an approximate system weight of 4.6kg.

The battery provides 250Wh of power, so it would deliver full power to the motor for 1 hour. Of course, most of the time the motor won’t be working at that rate, or will have cut out completely if you’re going over 25kph, so your assisted ride time will be longer than this.

The battery clips into the underside of the down tube. You need to take it out of the down tube to charge it, as the plug for the power lead is hidden inside the top of the battery. There’s a notch in the top of the battery that lets you lower it enough to expose the plug without removing it completely.

The system will go into deep sleep after 8 hours of non-use and you need to drop the battery and press the on/off switch on its top to restart it. Battery charge level is indicated by a series of LEDs around this switch.

There’s a small controller that sits on the bar top. It has three buttons: one to switch it on, one to up the power level and one to decrease it. There’s also a row of LEDs that indicate the remaining battery level.

Fazua is working on a Bluetooth phone app, with functions planned including battery monitoring, navigation, and viewing and sharing your ride stats.

How does the ebikemotion system work?

The ebikemotion system uses a rear hub motor. Wilier quotes a weight of 3.7kg for the motor and battery, which is a almost a kilo lighter than the Fazua system (although you need to add the weight of the separate bottom bracket to the ebikemotion system’s weight).

We’ve weighed the Wilier CentoHy at 12kg and the Ribble SLe at 11.1kg with similar Ultegra Di2 specs, while the Orbea Gain weighs a claimed 11.3kg with Dura-Ace and carbon wheels. In contrast, the Focus Paralane2 weighs 13.2kg with Ultegra Di2.

Like the Fazua system, the ebikemotion motor consumes 250 watts, but it has a lower torque output of 40Nm. It needs to be built up into a rear wheel, with Wilier using Miche rims, while Orbea uses Mavic carbon rims on its higher spec models and Ribble Vision Trimax e.

Once you reach 25kph and the motor cuts out, as with the Fazua system, there’s no added resistance to stop you going faster.

But unlike the Fazua system, the bike’s drivetrain itself is a standard unit with standard spacing. Adding the extra power at the hub rather than the bottom bracket means that there’s less stress on the mechanicals and greater motor efficiency too.

The standard ebikemotion battery has the same 250Wh capacity as the Fazua battery. But unlike the Fazua battery, it’s completely enclosed in the down tube, although it can be accessed and removed via a plate under the bottom bracket shell.

There’s a charge port built into the bike’s frame – in the case of the Wilier Cento1Hy on the top of the bottom bracket. You can purchase a second battery, which fits into a bottle cage and plugs into the charge port, pushing the total battery capacity up to 460Wh.

The ebikemotion system is controlled via a single button, with an illuminated LED ring around it, which is positioned on the top tube. This lets you turn the bike on and off, with the ring’s colour indicating the charge level. This changes from white through to flashing red as the battery drains.

A short press of the button changes its function to allow you to select from the three assistance levels available, cycling through them and to zero assistance. There are also various colours which indicate other motor statuses. The system turns itself off after one hour without use.

Ebikemotion has a smartphone and PC app that pairs with the motor via Bluetooth and provides more system management options, as well as Strava-like ride stats and navigation – and automatic sync with Strava itself.

If you use a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and carry your phone along. you can set the app to turn on the motor when your heart rate goes over a pre-set threshold.

How does the ride experience compare?

Riding the Wilier Cento1Hy back to back with the Focus Paralane2 has brought out the contrasts between the two bikes’ motors and handling.

The Wilier Cento1Hy’s ebikemotion hub motor is much more inclined to take over and accelerate you out of junctions and pull you up hills than the Fazua unit on the Paralane2, even when set on its lowest green assistance level. It will quickly accelerate you up to the magic 15mph, when it cuts out unobtrusively.

In contrast, the Fazua motor’s response provides a more gentle helping hand and doesn’t drive you on to the extent that the ebikemotion motor does when your speed starts to drop. So you feel as if you’re working harder on the uphills and have had much more of a work-out when you get back from a ride on the Paralane2 than the Wilier Cento1Hy.

I didn’t find that having the extra weight concentrated in the rear hub rather than the bottom bracket shell seemed to adversely affect handling with the ebikemotion system. In theory there should be more intertia in the heavy rear wheel too, but with the motor to help accelerate it, this wasn’t the case.

The Fazua bar mounted controller is larger than the ebikemotion system’s single button, thanks to its separate power up and power down buttons. It’s also easier to gauge the remaining battery charge as you get more detail provided by the array of LEDs as charge levels decrease.

Having the battery fully enclosed is a definite advantage with the ebikemotion system. Fazua’s battery has a groove between it and the frame and fins towards its lower end, so it’s inclined to collect muck if you are riding on wet roads. Without a lock on it, it would also be quite easy to steal.

The ebikemotion battery gives a much more svelte profile to the down tube, particularly when looked at from above; it could easily pass for an aero section, while the single button is less intrusive than Fazua’s bar-mounted control.

We haven’t ridden the Cannondale Synapse Neo or the Trek Domane+, which use a Bosch 250W motor and a 500Wh battery, but when we rode the 17.8kg EBCO USR75 flat bar e-bike with a Bosch motor, we found that it was even more aggressive on the hills than the ebikemotion unit – I’ve still a range of PB times set on the Ebco that I’ve not matched on either the Wilier or the Focus e-bikes.

So which system works best for you depends on what you’re looking for from an e-road bike. If you want to have more of a workout, but with a helping hand on climbs, perhaps to allow you to keep up with fitter riders, then the Fazua system is probably the better option.

But for all-out climbing speed and the ersatz pro feel, the ebikemotion system provides more aggressive power supplementation and will do more to keep you rolling at 25kph. It’s just that you won’t get home with the same feeling that you’ve had a thorough workout on your ride.