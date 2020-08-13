Best value e-bike: how much should you spend?

E-bikes having been surging in popularity as their prices have come down and there are many good value options that now dip below the £1,000 and £2,000 price points.

The benefits of e-bikes are wide ranging. They open up cycling to a whole range of people who whether from injury, illness, or age would not be able to get out on a bike without some form of pedal assistance. For those with more cargo to carry, the added power can keep you out on your bike, rather than having to resort to a car.

An e-bike also benefits commuters who have too long a journey to be manageable with on a conventional bike. Even with a shorter commute, being able to cycle in without the need for a shower at the other end is a game changer for many.

Previously, e-bikes that were below £1,000 were few and far between, but now there’s an ever-growing number falling below that pivotal threshold. Like most things in life, e-bikes are subject to the law of diminishing returns: doubling the price does not double the performance. That said, the step up in performance from spending £2,000, as opposed to £1,000, is more significant than any other increases in price.

The cheapest way of making the switch to electric is by converting a bike you already have. There are kits being sold for around £450 that make this no more complicated than replacing a wheel and fitting a cadence sensor.

Our pick of the best e-bikes under £1,000 and £2,000

Here at Cycling Weekly we’ve grouped together some of the best and most affordable e-bikes on the market to make you more informed about which e-bike is best to purchase.

Under £1,000

Carrera Crosscity Electric Bike

Comfortably coming in below £1,000, this electric folding bike is a practical choice for commuters who take multiple forms of transport. Those who are tight on space, but need some e-assistance, would also benefit from the compact size the Crosscity folds down to.

Kitted with mudguards and a pannier rack, the practical points are certainly ticked. The range provided by the 313Wh battery is a maximum of 50km and the whole bike tips the scales at 18kg. It is worth bearing in mind that the rider weight limit is 85kg plus 15kg of luggage.

Buy now: Carrera Crosscity Electric Bike at Halfords for £899

Elops 900 E Step Over Classic Electric Bike

Drawing heavily from the design cues of traditional Dutch bikes, this presents a comfortable and composed option as a town bike. The battery is 418Wh and the range is up to 70km.

Fitted with mudguards, a pannier rack, a kickstand and integrated lights, there are seven derailleur gears that make up the transmission, while mechanical disc brakes offer consistent stopping power.

Coming in at 24kg, we won’t file this one in our lightweight section. The added weight won’t present much of an issue when riding, but its heft might make wall mounted storage more difficult. The maximum weight for user and luggage is set at 125kg.

Buy now: Elops 900 E Step Over Classic Electric Bike at Decathlon for £999.99

Carrera Crossroad Electric Bike

Dropbar e-bikes below £1000 are a rarity, but the offering from Halford’s in-house brand just nudges under the threshold. A 310Wh battery provides a maximum range of 80km.

The transmission is 9-speed with mechanical disc brakes and the tyres are a plump 32c. Weighing 19.5kg, the bike’s maximum rider weight is 120kg.

Buy now: Carrera Crossroad Electric bike at Halfords for £999

Gtech Sports Hybrid Electric Bike

A simple and fuss-free option. This paired down e-bike has only one gear driven by a carbon belt, meaning that oily or rusty chains and poorly adjusted gears will never be an issue. There are two power settings; max and eco, giving a range of about 50km and 25km, respectively.

The mechanical V-brakes are simple to maintain and the tyres measure 38mm. At 16kg, it is relatively light as far as e-bikes go. The maximum total weight is 110kg, including the bike. A step through frame is offered at the same price.

Buy now: Gtech Sports Hybrid Electric Bike at Pure Electric for £995

Under £2,000

Orbea Gain D50

Almost identical to a conventional road bike in form, the Orbea Gain is one of the most discrete e-bikes on the market. The battery is cleanly integrated into the downtube and the motor is housed inside a modestly sized rear hub. The 2×8 Shimano Claris groupset provides 16 gears and comes with mechanical disc brakes, while the wheels are 28c rubber.

If you could benefit from a helping hand on the hills, but don’t want something that screams ‘E-BIKE!’, we think this is the bike for you.

Buy now: Orbea Gain D50 at Tredz for £1,999

Ribble Hybrid AL e

Another offering with a nicely integrated battery, Ribble’s Hybrid AL e starts at a pound under two grand.

It has an 11-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 35c Schwalbe marathon tyres for great puncture protection. Altogether, the bike tips the scales at a very impressive 13.1kg.

As with all bikes from Ribble, the specification can be customised. Mudguards and a pannier rack can be added and the groupset can be switched to Shimano. Want more adjustments? Just ask Ribble and they’ll comply.

Buy now: Ribble Hybrid AL e at Ribble for £1,999

Kalkhoff Agattu 1.B Move

A beautifully finished Dutch-style bike, there are the usual features such as mudguards, pannier rack, kickstand, and integrated lights. But also, a 7-speed internally geared hub for a fuss-free transmission, and hydraulic rim brakes for powerful stopping.

The battery is a large 400Wh and the tyres are a rather large 47mm. An adjustable stem is included for ease of fit.

Buy now: Kalkhoff Agattu 1.B Move at Rutland Cycling for £1,999

What to consider when buying an e-bike

Frame

The frame determines the style of riding the bike is suited for. Whether a bike is more road- and speed-oriented, whether it has the mounting points for a rack and panniers, or whether it folds.

These are all design elements that are intrinsic to the frame. On more aesthetic grounds, the frame will dictate whether the battery nicely integrates with the downtube, or whether it protrudes noticeably. Downtube integration is a design point that is regularly included on higher-end bikes.

Brakes

In order to get the bike to hit the magic £1,000 or £2,000, compromises have to be made. One way brands save a significant amount of money is by going for rim brakes over disc brakes.

Although these don’t have the power or modulation of disc brakes – especially hydraulic disc brakes – they are still reliable stoppers. If the price is your main concern, being open to rim brakes will expand your choices.

Motor and capacity

In higher-end models, these tend to be mid-drive, with the motor situated around the bottom bracket. This keeps the weight low and centred in the bike and has minimal impact on its handling.

On lower-end models, you can expect to see the motor integrated into the front or rear hub as this reduces manufacturing costs. Some higher-end models also chose rear hub motors as these can be more discrete.

Put simply: the greater the battery capacity, the further you’ll be able to cycle. The caveat to that, though, is that the bike will be heavier. This is a particular consequence for electric folding bikes, which often need to be carried. Greater compromises on range and weight are likely to be made in these cases.

Accessories

Perhaps you know that you will be using mudguards and a pannier rack, in which case it can be cheaper and less of a hassle to buy a bike which already has these fitted.

Likewise, if you don’t think you’ll be needing those accessories, then it is likely you would be able to get a better deal on a bike without them. Careful consideration of the intended use is beneficial before committing to a model.