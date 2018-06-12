Pelotan launches sun protection for cyclists on Indiegogo

Trial samples at selected UK Cycling Events rides

With the sun making an appearance and the prospect of longer rides in the UK and abroad this summer, it’s time to screen up before riding, if you don’t want to come back looking like an overcooked tandoori.

Pelotan sunscreen has been created specifically for the cyclist and is designed to keep you protected for up to eight hours. It’s a once a day formula, manufactured in the UK, with SPF30 and is water and sweat resistant.

The brand says that it’s worked with cosmetics experts and pro teams to test and perfect its formula and that it’s currently supporting Ribble Pro Cycling. It has also agreed to support an as-yet-undisclosed women’s WorldTour team for 2019.

The alcohol-based spray formulation is clear, lightweight, non-greasy and breathable, but still meets the EU regulations for protection from UVA and UVB radiation. Pelotan says that it doesn’t stain clothing. It’s not been tested on animals either.

If you want to try Pelotan yourself, it will be showcased at selected UK Cycling Events sportives, including the Yorkshire Tour on August 12 and the New Forest 100 on September 15 and 16.

Pelotan is around half way towards achieving its funding target of £7000 on Indiegogo, with 18 days still to run. For £20, backers can get a 200ml spray bottle plus a Pelotan branded Tacx water bottle – a 39% discount on the £33 RRP. Other options at higher pricepoints include a pro training plan and Pelotan branded Isadore kit. More information at www.pelotan.cc.

The brand plans to use the funds raised by its campaign to increase its presence in international markets, to work with more pro teams and to expand its product range.