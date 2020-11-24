Pro performance meets city style in the new ABUS range

Promotional feature with Abus

From helmets for babies and children, through city helmets for shopping or commuting, to high-end sports helmets worn by professional cycling teams, all ABUS helmets are characterised by high-quality materials, the latest production processes and the most innovative design.

The ABUS name has been a guarantee of security since 1924. The German company originally built its reputation on high-quality locks: it was a logical next step for ABUS to extend its knowledge and experience in protection to bike helmets.

Now there’s an ABUS helmet to suit riders of all ages, all levels and in all disciplines.

Let’s take a closer look at three new models from the 2020 ABUS range.

Road performance: ABUS StormChaser £129.99

Experience gained from collaborations and sponsorships in the world of professional sport has fed into Abus’s product development, in particular its partnership with the Movistar WorldTour team. Since 2017, working with Grand Tour winners and world champions such as Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde has enabled ABUS to develop pro-level helmets that are aerodynamic, lightweight and comfortable.

The Stormchaser brings the technology of the two Movistar helmets – the AirBreaker and the GameChanger – to a more affordable price point.

Light, comfortable and perfectly ventilated, the StormChaser features ABUS’s ActiCage, a structural reinforcement built into the EPS, that offers superb protection.

The Movistar helmets are renowned for their excellent fit; the StormChaser continues this with its Zoom Ace retention system that not only tightens down the helmet via its wheel at the rear, but it can also be customised for head length thanks to half-ring that encloses half the head.

As for ventilation, it uses the Forced Air Cooling system of the AirBreaker, using intelligently arranged channels to move air over the rider’s head.

Naturally it also includes ABUS’s AirPort aerodynamic sunglasses holder system and is ponytail compatible.

Road value: ABUS Macator £44.99

The Macator is ABUS’s new all-round model, a versatile, entry-level helmet that takes its design cues from the AirBreaker and StormChaser as well as the retention system, and offers excellent value for money.

The Macator has an In-Mold construction, like the premium helmets, using a durable combination of an EPS core with a polycarbonate shell.

The Zoom Ace system is finely adjustable, giving a well-balanced level of tension around the head to keep the helmet both comfortable and secure.

Five air inlets and eight outlets ensure your head stays well ventilated, and the Macator includes bug mesh over its front vents – especially useful for long, summer rides.

The weight is competitively low – 280g for the size medium compared to the 230g of the pro-level AirBreaker.

Finally, not only does the Macator offer, like all ABUS helmets, a high level of protection, but it comes in a range of bright colours to ensure you’re as visible as possible at all times, and it comes equipped with an optional visor that makes it perfect for gravel as well as road.

City commuter: ABUS Urban-I 3.0 £79.99

A discreet urban helmet that’s ideal for commuters, the Urban-I 3.0 has reflectors, a taillight, excellent ventilation and most importantly, with the same shock-absorbing EPS helmet material of the sportier road helmets it offers safety.

As a measure of how popular it is in ABUS’s native Germany and Europe wide, the Urban-I is now in its third generation.

The 2020 version has an updated silhouette with improved ventilation thanks to redesigned, larger vents – which, like the Macator, feature a bug mesh behind the front-facing ones. There are a total 12 inlets and five outlets to keep you cool.

A full ring retention system encloses the entire head, supplying a perfect fit via an adjustable wheel at the rear.

ABUS’s Fidlock magnetic buckle means you can quickly and easily take the Urban-I 3.0 on and off.

There’s also an updated visor to keep the sun and rain out of your eyes, while reflectives boost your visibility from all angles.

The integrated taillight ensures you’re easily seen in low light conditions, and is of course useful as a daytime running light.

How to fit a helmet

Find your head size by measuring with a tape measure around your head. The tape measure should run just above your eyebrows and around the widest part of the back of your head, about 1cm above your ears.

A correctly sized helmet will be held mostly in place by the shell, not the retention system.

Adjust the retention system so that it holds the helmet in place just above your eyebrows – where you measured – while the ‘V’ of the straps should lie flat against your head and the chinstrap snugly but not too tightly fastened.