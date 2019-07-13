Anna van der Breggen reels in Annemiek van Vleuten in final kilometre to take the victory on stage nine of the Giro Rosa 2019

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) won her first stage of the Giro Rosa 2019 after reeling in Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the last kilometre to snatch victory from the race leader.

The Dutch duo had broken away from their breakaway group with 7km to go, with Van Vleuten looking to stamp her authority on the race, attacking her closest rival on GC with 4km to go.

Despite Van Vleuten taking out a lead of 10 seconds, Van der Breggen held the gap before pulling it back, making the catch in the last 800m.

Van der Breggen then went past Van Vleuten to take the stage win by a gap of five seconds, with Ashleigh Moolman (CCC-Liv) finishing third.

Despite losing the stage, Annemiek van Vleuten takes a commanding four minute lead in the overall classification over Van der Breggen going into the final stage 10 of the 2019 Giro Rosa.

Full results and race report to follow…

Results

Giro Rosa 2019, stage nine: Chiusaforte to Malga Montasio – (125.5km)

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott

3. Ashleigh Moolmans (RSA) CCC-Liv