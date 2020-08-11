Annemiek van Vleuten close to Movistar transfer, according to reports

Annemiek van Vleuten is set for a transfer to Movistar at the end of the season when her Mitchelton-Scott contract is up, according to sources.

The world champion was previously linked with a move to Jumbo-Visma’s incoming women’s team but Wielerflits reports Van Vleuten will sign a two-year deal with the Spanish squad.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That deal, expiring at the end of 2022, would see her race until she is at least 40 years old.

While Jumbo-Visma would have seemed a natural fit, the strongest Dutch rider of today teaming up with one of the most formidable squads in the sport right now, Van Vleuten is said to be closer to a move to Movistar.

>>> This is the Team Ineos squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Part of the reason for this is said to be the backing of Canyon, the bike supplier for Movistar. Canyon will lose Pauline Ferrand-Prévot when she leaves Canyon-SRAM at the end of the year. Therefore, the bike manufacturer will apparently support Movistar’s transfer with some extra euros.

Jumbo-Visma could instead turn to Marianne Vos for a marquee signing, as CCC’s involvement in cycling looking more precarious by the day.

This week, key riders for Jim Ochowicz’s squad have announced moves away from the team at the end of the season, with Greg Van Avermaet and Michael Schär heading to what will be known as Ag2r Citroën in 2021, while Patrick Bevin has signed for Israel Start-Up Nation.

Jumbo-Visma’s women’s team is also set to benefit from a number of talented riders and coaching staff moving across from Parkhotel Valkenburg.

Van Vleuten has ridden for Mitchelton-Scott since 2016, turning out for Rabobank and Bigla before that. The Dutchwoman is so far unbeaten in 2020, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February before winning all four races she’s competed in post-lockdown, including Strade Bianche.