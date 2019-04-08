Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig gives hilarious post-race interview after finishing third in women’s Tour of Flanders

‘We were going full gas into the Kwaremont and then…BAM’

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig came out as the unexpected star of the women’s Tour of Flanders, thanks to her hilarious post-race interview.

The Dane put in a storming ride to finish third in the spring for the line, but it was her antics off the bike that were the main focus.

While talking through the final of the race with the race organisers, an ecstatic Ludwig gives a colourful and enthusiastic description of the final kilometres.

>>> Peter Sagan: ‘I am not like I was in the Tour of Flanders three years ago’

The Bigla rider was one of the strongest on the day as she made the selection of three that came to the line together.

But it was Marta Bastianelli’s (Virtu Cycling) dominant sprint that decided the race, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finishing second.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Ludwig followed that pair across the line in third and seemed delighted with the result after the stage.

“It was a hard one,” she said in the interview at the finish.

“It was a little bit stop-and-go stop-and-go.

“We were going full gas into the Kwaremont and then BAM let’s put the hammer down.

“We tried and it was fun.

“People were screaming at the side and you just feel that energy.

“You suck it all in and think ‘they’re cheering for me.’

“I just enjoy the energy this race has. So many spectators.”

>>> ‘I came way closer to the victory than I expected’: Valverde vows to return after top-10 Tour of Flanders finish

The 23-year-old has been closing in on victory this season, having finished fifth in Strade Bianche and third in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda last month.

Cycling fans were delighted by the exuberant interview, with the video attracting 2,200 likes on Twitter.

The Tour of Flanders Twitter account said: “Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig gives you insight into the women’s race finale as only she can do.

“Sit back and enjoy…”