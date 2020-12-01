Colombian rider takes victory by crashing across the finish line while celebrating 

A Colombian rider suffered a bittersweet conclusion to his latest race, as he crashed across the finish line while celebrating his victory.

Edison Muñoz was taking part in the Clásico RCN event in Colombia, when he found himself riding to a solo victory on stage two on Monday (November 30).

The 25-year-old had made it clear of the bunch in the uphill final and looked to have secured a victory for his Orgullo Paisa team.

But things suddenly turned awry right at the line, after Muñoz had raised him arms to celebrate the win.

Video from the final shows the moment Muñoz hit a bump right at the line with his arms in the air, throwing him off balance and sending him tumbling to the floor.

Fortunately he was able to cross the line while falling, so was still able to secure the victory.

Muñoz escaped without serious injuries and was still delighted with his victory.

Speaking after the stage, he said: “They are hazards of the trade. They are battle wounds as they say. The truth was that I did not see it, because I was very excited, but fortunately it was nothing serious.”

Muñoz has also raced the Tour Colombia this year, a stage race growing in prestige that has attracted plenty of WorldTour talent in recent seasons.

Muñoz’s best result in this year’s edition was 32nd on stage four, while he also finished 10th in the youth classification.

This year’s Tour Colombia featured the likes of Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Egan Bernal (Ineos), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling).

Clásico RCN, now in its 60th edition, is an eight-stage race held as a non-UCI national-level competition.

Former Phonak and T-Mobile rider Óscar Sevilla has previously won the race on four occasions.