Filippo Ganna tests positive for coronavirus and won’t compete in European Track Championships

Filippo Ganna has tested positive for coronavirus and will no longer be able to compete at the 2020 European Track Championships.

The Italian returned a positive test on Thursday evening, immediately leaving a training camp with the national team, having told support staff he’d suffering from a headache, nausea and shivering.

The Thursday test followed a first test on Monday ahead of the Championships in Bulgaria next week, with Ganna initially testing negative.

Luckily, the Italian team had all been staying in single rooms at their training camp and all members of the team have since returned negative tests, set to undergo further tests before travelling east.

Ganna has returned home to isolate and will now miss the Championships, which start on November 11 and finish on November 15.

“Filippo Ganna was with the national team in Montichiari in preparation for the European Championships on the track in Bulgaria,” the Italian Federation said in a statement, confirming Ganna was with the team in the lead up to his positive test.

“That same evening he showed the first signs of slight discomfort. As a precaution, he remained in isolation in his room for all of Wednesday and today [Thursday] he was subjected to a swab, which returned a positive result…all the athletes present in Montichiari stay in single rooms. The athlete [Ganna] is well and is in isolation at his home.”

The 24-year-old is a multiple track world champion, having won the individual pursuit title four times, in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

At the European Championships, he won the individual pursuit title in 2017 while also winning the team pursuit discipline in 2018.

Ganna would have been looking to transfer his incredible 2020 form on the road to the track, having won the world time trial championships title in Imola before taking four stage wins at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, his debut Grand Tour.