How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2020: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour 

The Giro d’Italia promises to be an unpredictable three weeks of racing among some serious talent – here how you can live stream the 2020 edition.

With Geraint Thomas looking to be in great form this year for the Ineos Grenadiers, with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also flying judging from his victory in Tirreno-Adriatico.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

But with Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) also in the mix, we’re in for an exciting edition.

Check out the full start list for the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

Here are all the ways you can watch the race in your country

Live stream the Giro d’Italia 2020 from your country

Watch live on Eurosport and the GCN Race Pass in the UK

Live stream in the US and Canada via FloBikes

Watch in Australia on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Also available on Rai and Eurosport in Italy

How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2020 in the UK

There are a number of options for UK viewers to watch this year’s Italian Grand Tour, as Eurosport and GC will both be showing the action.

Eurosport will be broadcasting live every day at around 1pm, with all of the racing on TV via Eurosport 2, or you can watch uninterrupted coverage on the Eurosport Player, free from adverts

GCN Race Pass will also be showing live racing, for those who are subscribing to the service.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for the Giro d’Italia 2020? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Giro d’Italia 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Giro d’Italia 2020 from the USA and Canada

Viewers on the other side of the Atlantic will be able to follow the Giro d’Italia live both in Canada and the US.

Flo Bikes will be streaming the racing for viewers in the US Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

Stream the Giro from Australia

Australian cycling fans can keep up with the action, if you’re willing to stay up late.

Eurosport will have the racing live in Australia, starting at around 10pm each day, but of course you’ll need a subscription to watch.

Italy’s live coverage of the Giro d’Italia 2020

For Italian fans wanting to watch their home Grand Tour, you can watch the racing on Rai TV or alternatively on Eurosport.