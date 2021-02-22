‘It would be nice to put my arms in the air at least once’: Mark Cavendish looks to ‘try and win’ one more race

Mark Cavendish has said he would like to take one more win in what could be his last season in the professional peloton.

The sprinter sourced a one-year return to Deceuninck – Quick-Step at the eleventh hour to ensure he could continue racing into 2021, and although he says he just wants to have fun, the winning mentality that saw him claim 30 stages of the Tour de France lingers.

“There’s not really one particular racing target but like every cyclist it would be nice to put your arms in the air at least once,” Mark Cavendish said during an Instagram Q&A, responding to what his goals were for the season ahead.

“[To] try and win, but I just want to have fun, I’m at the best place for that, Deceuninck – Quick-Step.”

Cavendish made his second debut for the Belgian squad at the Clásica de Almería on February 14, puncturing during the final lap.

“It’s an absolute dream, I’m enjoying it so so much. Most of the riders have changed but it’s still the same fundamental philosophy of the team. Everyone’s so so supportive,” said of his return to Patrick Lefevere’s team.

“What an absolute dream to be back racing with these boys. Felt like a pure bike racer again. Loved every single moment.”

Cavendish tried to chase back on after his puncture, but eventually finished 1-36 down on the leaders in 94th place.

The 35-year-old previously admitted he’s not looking for a fairytale ending to his career, despite harbouring these dreams of a victory to ride into the sunset with, but that he still has the form to compete.

Next up for the Manxman will be Le Samyn, a Belgian one-day race on March 2 that will also feature the likes of John Degenkolb and Jasper Philipsen.

Then it will be Scheldeprijs a month later on April 7, a race he’s won three times in 2007, 2008 and 2011.