Niki Terpstra leaves Quick-Step for Direct Energie in 2019

The Dutchman hopes to collect a Tour stage win with the French team

Niki Terpstra will move from Quick-Step Floors to French Pro Continental team, Direct Energie next year.

The Dutchman has stuck with Quick-Step for eight years, first signing with the team in 2011. He moves on whilst the Belgian team continues to search for a new headline sponsor.

In his time there he’s enjoyed wins at some of the greatest Classics in cycling, including the 2018 Tour of Flanders and E3 Harelbeke plus the 2014 Paris-Roubaix.

On announcing the new contract, four-time Dutch national champion Terpstra said: “I was impressed by Direct Energie this season during the Flanders Classics, where the riders of the team were systematically involved in the race.

“Damien Gaudin, Sylvain Chavanel and Adrien Petit were among the great organisers of the Belgian countryside. I also liked their offensive state of mind on the Tour de France.”

Of his future ambitions, he said: “I dream to bring Direct Energie a prestigious victory over a great Classic. And above all, to win a stage victory on the Tour de France: I have turned around a lot, joining a French team may be the trigger!”

In a press release, the team said that the 34-year-old’s ambition remains to be one of the best rider’s of the Classics – and that he believes a move to a new environment, with new people and new goals will help to facilitate this.

Directeur sportif Jean-René Bernaudeau said: “Welcoming a rider of the caliber of Niki is a pride for Direct Energie.

“He has character and ambition, like us! I am happy to see that he shares our values ​​and wishes to be part of our project.”

Earlier this week, Quick-Step Floors manager Patrick Lefevere told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that Quick-Step no longer wanted to be the headline sponsor for the team.

“Quick-Step will stay for at least another three years, but they would prefer to become a second sponsor,” Lefevere said, “I do not have that main sponsor yet.”

Discussing Terpsta’s contract, he said: “The Niki file is still pending. If fresh money comes quickly, it will be fine. If there is no money, then we have a problem. Niki is willing to wait a little longer, but that should not take too long.”