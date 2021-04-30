Nationality: Dutch

Date of birth: May 18, 1984

Height: 186cm

Weight: 74kg

Team: Total Direct Énergie

Niki Terpstra's rise in professional cycling could be described as steady rather than meteoric. The Dutchman first attracted attention whilst racing with the Milram team, winning stages of the Criterium du Dauphine and Ster ZLM Toer in 2009. A switch to QuickStep in 2011 saw Terpstra find his home, with a string of top placings in classics and semi-classics that would show a sign of things to come.

In 2015 he came second at Omloop Het Nieuswblad aften being outsprinted by Ian Stannard. He also finished second at Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.

Major victories: Paris-Roubaix 2014 | Tour of Qatar 2015 | Tour of Qatar 2014 | Dwars door Vlaanderen 2014 | Dwars door Vlaanderen 2012

Third in the 2013 edition of Paris-Roubaix was followed up by victory in the sport's biggest one-day race the following year, elevating his status both within the Etixx-QuickStep team and among race fans. The same year also see him win the Dwars door Vlaanderen for the second time in his career.

2016 saw him win another short stage race, the Eneco Tour. Unfortunately it was a fairly average classics campaign, rarely finishing inside the top 15.

Two years later and the dominance had returned.In a single season he won Le Samyn,E3 Harelbeke (after a 70km break), Ronde van Vlaanderen and finished 3rd at Paris-Roubaix.

Terpstra joined Total Direct Énergie for 2019. Perhaps due to missing the support and depth that Quick-Step had to offer, he failed to match his previous success in the classics campaign.