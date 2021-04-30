Niki Terpstra
Nationality: Dutch
Date of birth: May 18, 1984
Height: 186cm
Weight: 74kg
Team: Total Direct Énergie
Niki Terpstra's rise in professional cycling could be described as steady rather than meteoric. The Dutchman first attracted attention whilst racing with the Milram team, winning stages of the Criterium du Dauphine and Ster ZLM Toer in 2009. A switch to QuickStep in 2011 saw Terpstra find his home, with a string of top placings in classics and semi-classics that would show a sign of things to come.
In 2015 he came second at Omloop Het Nieuswblad aften being outsprinted by Ian Stannard. He also finished second at Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.
Major victories: Paris-Roubaix 2014 | Tour of Qatar 2015 | Tour of Qatar 2014 | Dwars door Vlaanderen 2014 | Dwars door Vlaanderen 2012
Third in the 2013 edition of Paris-Roubaix was followed up by victory in the sport's biggest one-day race the following year, elevating his status both within the Etixx-QuickStep team and among race fans. The same year also see him win the Dwars door Vlaanderen for the second time in his career.
2016 saw him win another short stage race, the Eneco Tour. Unfortunately it was a fairly average classics campaign, rarely finishing inside the top 15.
Two years later and the dominance had returned.In a single season he won Le Samyn,E3 Harelbeke (after a 70km break), Ronde van Vlaanderen and finished 3rd at Paris-Roubaix.
Terpstra joined Total Direct Énergie for 2019. Perhaps due to missing the support and depth that Quick-Step had to offer, he failed to match his previous success in the classics campaign.
Latest
Niki Terpstra sets 'realistic goals' of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix after horror crash
The Dutchman joined Total Direct Energie at a training camp as he continues his recovery
-
Niki Terpstra out of hospital after high-speed motor-pacing crash
Niki Terpstra is out of hospital after a high-speed motor-pacing crash.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Niki Terpstra left in intensive care after high-speed training crash
Niki Terpstra was left in intensive care after a high-speed training crash.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Niki Terpstra will miss Paris Roubaix after suffering 'severe concussion' in Tour of Flanders crash
The Direct Energie rider was knocked unconscious after crashing early on in the race
By Jonny Long •
-
Reigning champion Niki Terpstra crashes out of Tour of Flanders 2019
Niki Terpstra has crashed out of the Tour of Flanders as he looked to defend his 2018 title.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Petrol company Total to take over sponsorship Direct Energie, according to reports
Direct Energie will be replaced by gas and oil giant Total as the main sponsor before Paris-Roubaix, according to French media.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Niki Terpstra hoping experience can help drive on Direct Energie's Classics campaign
After eight years with Quick-Step, the Dutchman is now sole leader for the French team's cobbled hopes
By Owen Rogers •
-
Lefevere: 'I can't blame Niki Terpstra for leaving... I just didn't have the money'
Quick-Step team still searching for a new sponsor for 2019
By Gregor Brown •
-
Niki Terpstra uploads Tour of Flanders ride to Strava, revealing the stats behind his stunning victory
It may have looked like Niki Terpstra was flying for the final 25km of the Tour of Flanders, but the Strava stats show the full effect of the brutal race.
By Henry Robertshaw •
-
Five things we learned from the 2018 Tour of Flanders
We take a look at the main talking points from the 2018 edition of the Tour of Flanders
By Stephen Puddicombe •