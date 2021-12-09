'Max Verstappen's attitude is an example for many cyclists', Say Niki Terpstra

Niki Terpstra has said that "Max Verstappen's attitude is an example for many cyclists" - though hopefully, he's not suggesting you brake test your mates on your Sunday ride.

Terpstra is a big fan of Red Bull's Verstappen, both of them are Dutch after all. Terpstra will apparently be glued to the TV for the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi where Verstappen goes head-to-head with British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with both drivers on exactly the same points.

Terpstra (TotalEnergies) himself often takes part in the BMW Cups, too.

In an interview with Wielerflits Terpstra said: "I can say that I follow it intensely. I really watch every Grand Prix. During the season it often doesn't come out, because I'm in a race."

Verstappen was handed a ten-second time penalty following the weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following confirmed illegal braking, which resulted in competitor Lewis Hamilton contacting his Red Bull car. However, this wasn't quite the fighting spirit Terpstra is advocating.

When asked about what cyclists could learn from Verstappen, Terpstra said: "That you always have to go for it. You see in Max that he tries to get the most out of every round. I really admire that he never lets go of that attitude. He can be an example for cyclists to get the best out of everything. By seeing opportunities at every moment and by fully committing to them. That is a good attitude if you want to be successful."

But the Dutch rider still has respect for Hamilton who has the joint record for the most World Drivers Championships along with Michael Schumacher on seven.

"I have a lot of respect for Hamilton. Getting to the top is hard, but staying at the top is much harder. Hamilton has already won so much and experienced so much.

"You see in the last races that Hamilton does not give up easily. He still had a nice gap, but managed to clear it completely before the last GP next Sunday in Abu Dhabi. He is super motivated to win the championship again. I really respect that."

Terpstra's 2021 season's results were not as illustrious as those from his former Quick-Step days, but he has managed to get a contract extension before the arrival of another superstar, Peter Sagan, in the team.