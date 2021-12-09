'Max Verstappen's attitude is an example for many cyclists', Say Niki Terpstra
The former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner is a huge fan of Formula 1 and believes more cyclists should be like the Dutch driver
published
Niki Terpstra has said that "Max Verstappen's attitude is an example for many cyclists" - though hopefully, he's not suggesting you brake test your mates on your Sunday ride.
Terpstra is a big fan of Red Bull's Verstappen, both of them are Dutch after all. Terpstra will apparently be glued to the TV for the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi where Verstappen goes head-to-head with British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with both drivers on exactly the same points.
Terpstra (TotalEnergies) himself often takes part in the BMW Cups, too.
>>> UCI reveals it has refused Qhubeka-NextHash's WorldTour licence for 2022
In an interview with Wielerflits Terpstra said: "I can say that I follow it intensely. I really watch every Grand Prix. During the season it often doesn't come out, because I'm in a race."
Verstappen was handed a ten-second time penalty following the weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, following confirmed illegal braking, which resulted in competitor Lewis Hamilton contacting his Red Bull car. However, this wasn't quite the fighting spirit Terpstra is advocating.
When asked about what cyclists could learn from Verstappen, Terpstra said: "That you always have to go for it. You see in Max that he tries to get the most out of every round. I really admire that he never lets go of that attitude. He can be an example for cyclists to get the best out of everything. By seeing opportunities at every moment and by fully committing to them. That is a good attitude if you want to be successful."
But the Dutch rider still has respect for Hamilton who has the joint record for the most World Drivers Championships along with Michael Schumacher on seven.
"I have a lot of respect for Hamilton. Getting to the top is hard, but staying at the top is much harder. Hamilton has already won so much and experienced so much.
"You see in the last races that Hamilton does not give up easily. He still had a nice gap, but managed to clear it completely before the last GP next Sunday in Abu Dhabi. He is super motivated to win the championship again. I really respect that."
Terpstra's 2021 season's results were not as illustrious as those from his former Quick-Step days, but he has managed to get a contract extension before the arrival of another superstar, Peter Sagan, in the team.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
